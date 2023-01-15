Politics
Beninese President Patrice Talon meets Qin Gang
On January 13, 2023 local time, Beninese President Patrice Talon met with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Cotonou.
Talon asked Qin Gang to convey his sincere greetings and best wishes to President Xi Jinping, highlighting the new Chinese foreign minister’s visit to Benin on his first official visit to Africa, which took place shortly after the 50th anniversary. the resumption of diplomatic relations between Benin and China, demonstrated the friendly and close ties between the two countries. Benin appreciates China’s long-term support and assistance. Benin, though small in size, stands on the side of truth, equality and justice, and will continue to be a faithful and reliable friend of China.
Talon said China has found the right development path and achieved achievements that have impressed the whole world, which has deeply inspired all developing countries. Benin looks forward to learning lessons from China’s experience, deepening and broadening practical cooperation with China, and accelerating the country’s development and revitalization.
Qin Gang conveyed President Xi Jinping’s cordial greetings to President Talon, noting that over the past half century, China and Benin have always respected and treated each other as equals. China thanks Benin for its understanding and support on issues concerning China’s core interests and major concerns, and stands ready to continue as Benin’s sincere partner with mutual political trust and move forward together in the development. China looks forward to jointly implementing the important common understandings reached by the two heads of state and the outcome of the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, so as to continuously bring China-Beninese relations to new heights. new levels. China encourages more competent and reputable Chinese enterprises to invest and do business in Benin, and hopes Benin will safeguard the safety and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese institutions and personnel.
Qin Gang said China has always adhered to the leadership of the Communist Party of China in its reform and development, stuck to independence, and never simply copied other countries’ models. China stands ready to strengthen experience sharing on state governance with Benin and support Benin’s pursuit of a development path suited to its national conditions. China will continue to work in solidarity and cooperation with African countries, including Benin, to achieve common development based on the spirit of China-Africa friendship and cooperation and in accordance with the principles of sincerity, concrete results, friendship and good faith, and a commitment to the common good and common interests.
During his visit, Qin Gang also held talks with Beninese Foreign Minister Aurelien Agbenonci. The two sides also signed cooperation documents on people-to-people and cultural and other exchanges.
