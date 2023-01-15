‘Boris Johnson will help us WIN in the next election,’ says Iain Duncan Smith as he urges Sunak to deal with ex-PM





Poll says Labor set for landslide victory in next election



Top Tory Iain Duncan-Smith has urged Rishi Sunak to make peace with Boris Johnson in the interest of winning the next election. He called the former Tory leader an activist who ‘can change the weather’ and said he hoped the Prime Minister would be on the doorstep to make the case for a Tory government in 2024. Appearing on the Camilla Tominey Show on GB News, Duncan-Smith vowed to fight for the next election despite reports he could lose his constituency of Chingford and Wood Green to Labour. Iain Duncan Smith said Boris Johnson could ‘change the weather’ EN NEWS He said: “I’m not going anywhere. I’m going to fight for this seat and win it. And by the way, everyone told me that in the last two elections I couldn’t hold on and I did it.” Asked if he was worried about not having Boris Johnson as leader this time around, he continued: “I think Boris should campaign, he’s a good campaigner and he’s helping to change the weather. “I hope Rishi will come to an arrangement along these lines because it will make sense. “We should use the best talent we have from the party and not kick people out because they’ve been there too long. “When you have a man who is a great campaigner, I think it’s helpful for you to make sure he’s on your side to campaign.” Polls indicate that Labor is poised for a landslide victory in the next election. A People’s Polling for GB News on Friday indicates that support for the Tories has fallen to an all-time low. Of those polled, 48% said they would vote for Labour, while 21% said they would vote for Sunak’s party. The tall Tory said Labor victory was not assured EN NEWS However, Duncan-Smith said this morning it’s “not over yet”. “Although the polls are very important for Labour, it’s not like 1996-97. “I think the public didn’t make up their mind like they did with Blair and Brown,” he said. “What I see in the polls, when you look at the details, two weeks ago a poll showed that those who voted Conservative in 2019 have three very important issues they want to address, and if (Sunak) fact, they admitted they might well go back to the Tories.” How to watch GB News: We’re live on TV on Virgin Channel 604, Freesat 216, Sky 512, Freeview 236, YouView 236. Listen wherever you are on DAB+ Radio, or if you haven’t already, just download the app GB News to watch live, get news alerts and catch up on all our shows wherever you are!

