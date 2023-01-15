President Jokowi has successfully planted a solid economic base





JAKARTA, investor.id – Kornas-Jokowi General Secretary Akhrom Saleh backs President Joko Widodo’s (Jokowi) efforts to fight EU lawsuit at World Trade Organization (WTO) over nickel ore export ban to focus more on downstream before export. President Jokowi stressed to his ministers that even though he lost the case, appeals and other efforts continue to be made for greater civilization in Indonesia. “In principle, as followers of President Jokowi, we of course fully support President Jokowi’s decision, especially since it is for the good of the country. After all, it has been proven that we have stopped nickel , increasing state revenue hundreds of times compared to before,” Akhrom said on Sunday (1/15/2023). Undeterred by European threats, President Jokowi will do the same with bauxite, planning to shut it down in June 2023. Akhrom believes that the potential profit from phasing out bauxite should also repeatedly benefit the Indonesia. “This means stopping bauxite exports, in the future this could meet the same fate as nickel which has seen a significant increase. Therefore, although it is in the interest of the nation and the state, we let us of course fully support President Jokowi’s decision which is indeed very beneficial for Indonesia, especially the mining sector,” he said. Moreover, Akhrom hopes that President Jokowi’s steadfastness and courage can be emulated or continued by the next president. Not only to pursue the downstream policy, but also to pursue the development of the Archipelago National Capital (IKN) in East Kalimantan and other programs. “Similarly, we hope that in the future successor of President Jokowi, the good government programs of Jokowi must certainly be continued, such as IKN, etc. Therefore, it will be a “serious” problem if the successor of President Jokowi does not pursue the agenda that is good for the nation and the country,” he added. Akhrom believes that President Jokowi has succeeded in laying the foundations for Indonesia’s future economic growth. The task of the next leader, Akhrom said, is simply to carry on. “It is because President Jokowi has instilled a solid foundation, especially the economic foundation, towards golden Indonesia,” Akhrom concluded. Previously, President Jokowi had urged his cabinet aides not to back down, especially Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi. “I told the Foreign Minister (Retno Marsudi) not to back down. Because this is a great leap of great civilization, I believe we will continue to appeal,” President Jokowi said. “If the appeal is lost, I don’t know what other efforts we can make. But it’s a trade that sometimes puts pressure on a country to follow the rules of the game set by big countries. So if we export and send raw materials until the end of the world, we will only become a developing country,” he continued. President Jokowi emphasized that Indonesia’s natural wealth should be used and enjoyed as much as possible by the Indonesian people. “This is how we cannot be dictated and do not depend on any other country. This is what we want to do independently. We cannot back down, we must not be afraid because natural wealth is in Indonesia, our sovereignty must be enjoyed by the Indonesian people,” Jokowi said. Publisher: Aris Cahyadi ([email protected])

