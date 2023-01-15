Prime Minister Narendra Modi signals Secundrabad-Vishakapatnam Vande Bharat train, check all routes in India | Railway News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the new Vande Bharat Express train in India. The event was attended by Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of Tourism G Kishan Reddy. The semi-rapid train on its new route connects Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam. With this inauguration, the train is now operational on eight routes in India, introduced by Indian Railways. Earlier on Saturday, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw carried out a pre-launch inspection of the Vande Bharat train.

Reacting to Prime Minister Modi stopping the Vande Bharat Express service on the auspicious occasion of Pongal, Vaishnaw said on Saturday, “This is a very big gift and I thank the Prime Minister for this hugely popular train, a train modern, which is world class, which will connect the two Telugu speaking peoples and the big cities which connect tomorrow.It will be a great boon for this region.

The Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam, will be the first to connect the Telugu-speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, covering a distance of about 700 km, the statement added.

The train will have stops at Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Vijayawada stations in Andhra Pradesh and at Khammam, Warangal and Secunderabad stations in Telangana. The locally designed Vande Bharat Express trainset is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger equipment. The release adds that it will provide rail users with a faster, more comfortable and more convenient travel experience.

Apart from this new route, the Vande Bharat Express also operates on other routes including New Delhi – Varanasi, ew Delhi – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Gandhinagar and Mumbai, New Delhi to Amb Andaura in Himachal Pradesh, Chennai-Mysuru , Nagpur-Bilaspur and Howrah – New Jalpaiguri.

