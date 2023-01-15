Donald Trump lost millions selling tech stocks too soon





Former President Donald Trump claims to be a shrewd investor and businessman. However, his tax returns show he sold shares of Apple and Microsoft far too soon, missing out on millions of dollars.

According to his 2017 tax return, Trump and his wife Melania sold stock in six companies in early 2017, including tech giants Apple and Microsoft.

As the charts below show, after 2017, both tech stocks rose sharply and peaked in 2021-22. Although both companies have seen their valuations drop recently, both are still well above the price at which the Trumps sold.

The two tech stocks were bought by the Trumps in October 2013 and both gained significantly. Apple stock was bought for $481,505 and sold for $833,118, or $351,613, a gain of 73%. Microsoft stock was bought for $248,867, sold in 2017 for $464,558, and earned the Trumps $215,691, an 87% gain.

However, had they held on, both stakes would have been much higher.

A $481,500 investment in Apple stock in 2013 would now be worth $4,150,000, or a total profit of $3,669,000. If Trump had held his Microsoft shares, they were now worth just under $2 million.

Selling today, the Trumps would have made over $5 million.

This does not take into account the peak prices of the two stocks. The Trumps could have sold Apple shares for around $5.1 million in early January 2022 and Microsoft shares for $2.5 million in November 2021, realizing a potential gain of more than $7 million once dividends are taken. into account.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump arrive for a New Year’s Eve event at his Mar-a-Lago home on December 31, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Tax returns show the Trumps missed out on millions selling Apple and Microsoft stock in 2017. Getty Images

The House Ways and Means Committee released six years of the former president’s tax returns in late 2022, prompting further dissection of Trump’s financial affairs. Tax returns showed Joe Biden paid $4.1 million more in federal taxes over the six-year period than Trump, while records showed Trump held multiple foreign bank accounts during his time in the White House .

In a statement sent to Newsweek and posted on his campaign website, Trump warned that House Democrats “never should have” released the tax filings and that the U.S. Supreme Court “never should have.” approve it”.

The statement continued: “The ‘Trump’ tax returns once again show how proudly successful I have been.”

The 2017 document (in bundle ‘Attachment E’, file Form 1040 2017-1.pdf), a joint individual tax return for Donald Trump and Melania Trump, shows that the Trumps sold stakes in seven companies, including most were purchased at some point. in 2013 and sold in 2017.

The stock’s net gain over those 4 years was a pretty impressive $642,000 from an initial investment of $1.36 million, a 47% return. For comparison, the S&P 500 is up about 32% over the same period.

Trump claimed in 2014 that he had sold his Apple holdings, stating on Twitter that:

“I predicted the fall of Apple shares based on their stupid refusal to give the option of a larger iPhone screen like Samsung. I sold my Apple shares”

I predicted the fall of Apple shares based on their stupid refusal to give the option of a larger screen iPhone like Samsung. I sold my Apple stock

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2014

However, there is no evidence of a sale of Apple stock in 2014 in the tax returns released by the committee. The 2017 tax return shows the Trumps didn’t sell out until January 2017.

Technology news website CNET reported in 2016 that Trump owned “millions” of Apple stock, according to a financial disclosure document Trump released before the 2016 election. are between $500,000 and $1 million, which corresponds to the 2017 tax return.

Newsweek reached out to Trump’s office for comment, but received no response at the time of publication.

