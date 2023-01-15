Come Get It – Enes Kanter Freedom issues blunt challenge to Turkey’s president after getting on most wanted list – Basketball Network





Enes Kanter © Geoff Burke – USA TODAY Sports Is Enes Kanter Freedom a terrorist or a murderer? I don’t think so, but Turkey and its President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are not on the same wavelength that they put him on the ‘most wanted’ list with a half million bounty for the head of the former NBA player. The 30-year-old centre, who took US citizenship in 2021, revealed he learned of the $500,000 bounty a week ago. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his administration are offering a colossal sum to anyone who can provide them with valuable information for the capture of the former Boston Celtics player. In his social media post, Enes wrote: “Come get it. Want to lose half a million, be my guest.” Scroll to continue Why is Kanter Freedom being hounded by the Turkish government? The 11-year NBA veteran has called out his home country for their alleged human rights assault. Enes Kanter Freedom then publicly called Turkish President Erdogan a “dictator”. That’s not all, the 30-year-old walked in a photo of himself during a demonstration and even called him “the Hitler of our century”. Kanter said all of his revelations quickly become known to the world due to his fame and reputation. This is something the Turkish government could not bear. Is Enes Kanter Freedom safe? Interestingly, Kanter is not the first name on the most wanted list to call out the regime of the Turkish president, who is known for regularly defying human rights laws in the country. In a list that contains some of the most dangerous terrorists and dissidents, Kanter not only updated everyone on Erdogan’s latest antics, but even outright challenged him for putting a bounty on his head. For those unaware, Turkey also has more than a dozen journalists on the same most-wanted list, who are just calling for a free press in the country. According to Daily Beat, Enes Kanter Freedom enjoys 24/7 protection to ensure its safety against the Turkish regime and potential attacks by the mafia or drug cartels.

