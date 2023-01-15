The IKN road has a dual function, it can be used as an airplane runway





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The government, through the Task Force (Satgas) for the Implementation of State Capital Infrastructure Development (IKN), is planning the construction of the IKN road which will have a dual function. In addition to land transport, the route is also designed to be able to land at the same time for air transport modes, airplanes. The head of the IKN infrastructure development implementation task force, Danis Hidayat, said the route plan for the plane’s landing mirrored that of neighboring countries which are also planning a similar concept. Launch detik.comDanis said there would be a main artery in the IKN which was considered to be used as an airplane landing. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Photo: Agug IKN Mosque (Instagram/@Nyoman_Nuarta) Photo: Agug IKN Mosque (Instagram/@Nyoman_Nuarta) “We think of a main artery (IKN). We think of it as an airstrip. It is 1 to 2 kilometers long,” he said, quoted on Sunday (01/15/2023). He also claims that his party will choose a certain location in the IKN so that it can function as an airstrip. However, Danis said there were no details about which locations would become the plane’s runway. Additionally, Danis added that the road that may later become an airstrip at IKN would be designed to be free of electrical cables. He said the electrical system would be designed to be underground and stored in a box or called Multi-Purpose Utility Tunnels (MUTs). “In these streets later multi-tunnels for utilities. So there won’t be any cables, yes there are, but temporarily because the box isn’t done yet,” he explained. As is known, the head of the IKN authority (OIKN), Bambang Susantono, said that currently, the infrastructure and public services sectors are the most demanded by investors. After that, mixed and commercial use, housing, consulting services, healthcare, private and public offices, government offices and technology. “We are sure that the infrastructure of IKN, which is at the center of 2023, can go as planned or even faster,” Bambang said in an official statement, quoted on Sunday (15/1/2023). Bambang also added that the government will continue to work hard to attract investors to IKN, as it is in line with the government’s commitment that it does not want to burden the state budget in the construction of IKN. “IKN is very important for Indonesia’s economic growth and equity. In fact, not only Indonesia will feel the economic impact of IKN, Malaysia as the Prime Minister of Malaysia,” Bambang explained. Previously, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim attended the handover of 11 Malaysian LOI investors to build IKN on Monday (09/01/2023) at the Presidential Palace in Bogor. The Letter of Intent was submitted by Malaysian Minister of Industry and International Trade Tengku Zafrul bin Tengku Abdul Aziz to the Chief Authority IKN. With the entry of 11 Letters of Intent from Malaysia, so far 71 investors have submitted Letters of Intent. In the meantime, three of them have obtained a project initiative permit (SIPP) from the government. The eleven Malaysian investors are interested in investing in various sectors, including waste management, telecommunications infrastructure, real estate, roads, health and pharmaceutical services, renewable energy, up to e-commerce platforms. This indicates a significant development of interest in private investment in IKN. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article The gas continues, the construction of IKN begins! (hsy/hsy)



