Judge denies Trump’s motion to dismiss E. John Carroll





A federal judge has denied former President Trump’s motion to dismiss a civil sexual assault lawsuit that a woman who accused him of rape in the 1990s brought against him, ruling that the law that allows it to sue is authorized by the New York State Constitution.

Journalist, author and advice columnist E. Jean Carroll filed a lawsuit against Trump in November after New York’s The Adult Survivors Act (ASA), which gives individuals a one-year window to file complaints. lawsuits for old sexual misconduct allegations that passed the law. of limitations, entered into force. Previously, she also filed a defamation lawsuit against Trump for calling her a liar about his claims that he raped her and for humiliating her physical appearance.

Trump’s legal team argued that the law violated the due process provisions of state constitutions and was therefore unconstitutional. They also argued that Carroll’s defamation case should be thrown out because it does not meet the standard needed for redress.

But U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled the law was constitutional, citing a New York Court of Appeals ruling that the test of whether a claims reconstitution law violates the constitution’s due process clause of the state should be whether the law is a reasonable measure to remedy the injustice.

He said the answer in this case is obvious that the ASA is a reasonable measure. He said the New York legislature recognized the problem of a culture of silence and relatively short periods of time in which people could bring criminal and civil actions for sex crimes.

Kaplan said Trump’s lawyers argued that the ASA was still unconstitutional because the bill’s rationale did not sufficiently explain the injustice it was trying to correct, but he ruled that claim to be incorrect. and that the rationale was clear.

This law, the Adult Survivors Act, would create a one-year window for the resumption of otherwise statute-barred civil lawsuits arising from sexual offenses committed against persons who were 18 years of age or older at the time of the conduct, the justification section of the legislative memorandum accompanying the bill.

Those who have been denied justice because of New York’s once insufficient statute of limitations should be given the opportunity to seek civil relief against their abuser or their abuser’s enablers in court, he continues.

Kaplan noted that the state Legislature has almost unanimously approved legislation to remedy what it sees as an injustice, and Trump has shown no compelling reason why that legislation falls outside the scope of the law. state government authority.

Kaplan also rejected Trump’s motion to dismiss Carroll’s libel suit. Trump argued that Carroll failed to assert a claim by not arguing for special damages, which he said is required by state law.

But Kaplan noted that Trump’s allegations relate to defamation, and Carroll is suing under New York’s libel law, which has a lower standard for prosecution.

Carroll alleges that Trump raped her in a dressing room of a Manhattan department store. Trump denied the allegation and claimed he was unaware of her.

Carrolls’ attorney Roberta Kaplan said in a statement that she was pleased but not surprised the judge denied Trump’s motion and upheld the laws’ constitutionality. She said they looked forward to going to trial in April.

Trump’s attorney, Alina Habba, said in a statement that she plans to appeal immediately and continue to defend our client’s constitutionally protected rights.

Close Modal Suggest a fix Suggest a fix

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wgno.com/news/crime/judge-rejects-trumps-motion-to-dismiss-e-jean-carroll-sexual-assault-lawsuit/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos