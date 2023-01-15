Politics
Boris Johnson was the ‘worst prime minister I’ve ever known’, says John Bercow
Boris Johnson has been branded ‘immoral, unethical, vague’ and ‘completely lacking in any coherent vision’ in a scathing attack by former Commons Speaker John Bercow.
Bercow said the former Tory leader was the ‘worst’ prime minister he had seen ‘a mile from the country’, although he insisted he had no ‘personal hostility’ to respect.
Speaking to GB News, Bercow also denied claims he had been ‘banned’ from Westminster after an investigation found him to be a ‘serial’ bully and claimed the whole process had been “amateur”.
Read more: Johnson had a cousin guarantor of an 800,000 credit facility while PM
During his tenure as a speaker, Bercow became a bane to Brexiteers, who believed a series of rulings he made favored Remain.
He resigned from his post in 2019 and defected to Labor in 2021, saying the Tories under Johnson had become “reactionary, populist, nationalistic and sometimes even xenophobic”.
I didn’t think he was fit for the job, I thought he was immoral, unethical, unfocused, completely lacking in any coherent vision or plan for the country,” he told Camilla Tominey from GB News.
To his supporters, Johnson is quick-witted, charismatic and possesses the ability to work his goofy persona to his advantage, but Bercow had none of that.
He is, I think without a doubt, the worst public speaker of any Prime Minister I have ever heard. I have never known someone so groping. He gave a good speech.”
Bercow also had plenty of strong words to say about the handling of the parliamentary inquiry into allegations that he bullied and belittled his own staff.
Read more: Keir Starmer says 16 is too young for gender self-identification for trans people
He said: “I haven’t been banned from Westminster, that’s the first point.
“The second point is that I was told that I could not have a Camilla parliamentary pass, I did not ask for a parliamentary pass, so this is a completely insane, meaningless sanction, absurd and implausible.
“Third, what I would say to you is, look, I’m not without flaws or flaws, to err is human, I’ve made my share of mistakes, but I don’t believe I bullied anyone. either in any way, anywhere at any time.
“When it’s been suggested that I’ve lied a lot has been said about me over the years, but not that I’m other than blunt and candid, I haven’t lied about anything.”
Bercow denounced the “amateur, ramshackle and hopelessly flawed investigative process” and said landmark investigations into cases dating back more than a decade “immediately ceased” after his case.
“Anyone can now only be investigated if a complaint is filed within 12 months,” Bercow told the programme.
Read more: Rees-Mogg slams ‘outrageous and sinister’ move to force Johnson to wear face mask
“I’ve had people make allegations about what I did or didn’t say without a witness in a room a decade or more before.”
He added: “It’s an absurd process with no weight or credibility…To say it’s a kangaroo court is a very gross insult to kangaroos.”
Watch: Boris Johnson receives biggest donation to an MP after a single contribution of 1million
