Trump sees opportunity in turmoil over classified Biden documents





Former President Donald Trump wants to cash in on President Bidens’ classified documents scandal.

In a fundraising email from his campaign on Saturday, Mr Trump called on his supporters to step up and REFUSE a clear DOUBLE STANDARD after the White House revealed that Mr Bidens aides had uncovered five more pages of classified documents at his Wilmington, Delaware home.

5 MORE CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS found in Bidens house! WHERE IS THE RAID?, the email from Mr Trump’s campaign reads.

Unlike Joe Biden, President Trump has done nothing wrong, the email goes on to provide a link to donate to his campaign.

The FBI seized dozens of boxes containing classified material during a raid on Mr Trumps Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida in August.

In November, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith to oversee investigations into Mr. Trump, including whether he had illegally stored classified documents at his residence and office.

The search prompted an outcry from Mr Trump and other Republicans who accused the Justice Department of political bias in conducting the highly sensational search of the former president’s property.

Republicans have also questioned why the FBI didn’t run Mr. Bidens’ similar properties after a stash of classified government documents was discovered in a Washington office building that Mr. Biden used when he was an honorary professor. at the University of Pennsylvania.

The documents, which date back to when Mr Bidens was vice president, were discovered on November 2, just six days before the midterm elections. The case only became public when it was discovered by CBS News.

A second batch of classified documents was later found in Mr Bidens Wilmington’s garage by White House aides. Mr. Bidens’ staff informed the Justice Department that they discovered the second batch on December 20.

The White House confirmed the first batch on Monday and released additional findings in a series of statements in recent days.

Federal law strictly prohibits the removal or retention of classified documents or materials outside of secure locations without authorization, which Mr. Biden, Vice President of the Obama White House, would not have had.

House Republicans, now in the majority, have promised an investigation into Mr Bidens’ mishandling of classified documents. Attorney General Merrick Garland has also appointed a special prosecutor, Robert K. Hur, to investigate the case, noting the extraordinary nature of the situation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2023/jan/14/trump-sees-opportunity-bidens-classified-document-/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos