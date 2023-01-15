Prime Minister Modi virtually announces Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam





Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches the Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam. Photo: Screenshot via YouTube/Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Vande Bharat Express trains are proof of India’s rapid development and a true example of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat with the speed of connectivity linked to the nation’s overall development as the trains provide a improved connectivity to the common man. Mr Modi was speaking virtually after the launch of the eighth Vande Bharat train from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh at Secunderabad railway station on Sunday. The Vande Bharat Abhiyan was growing rapidly across the country with over 40 lakh passengers having traveled on the train. The new train between the two Telugu states is a gift for the people of TS and AP on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti to provide faster connectivity for the people of Secunderabad, Warangal, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam and will also contribute to socio-development. economy of the region, he said. The train will also reduce travel time between Secunderabad Visakhapatnam, he said and pointed out that Telangana has seen major railway development over the past eight years with the budget expenditure for 2022-23 being 3,048 crores or almost 12 times more compared to the budget allocation. made in the year 2014-15 which is only 258 crore, he said. Likewise, the Center has strengthened rail infrastructure in PA and improved rail connectivity has paved the way for businesses and improved living comfort in the regions, he added. Union Ministers – Ashwini Vaishnavi (IT and Railways), G. Kishan Reddy (Tourism, Culture and North East Development), Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundarajan and others were present at Platform 10 Secunderabad station adorned for the occasion with a group of traditional music. Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mehmood Ali, Livestock Minister T. Srinivas Yadav, BJP Bandi leader Sanjay Kumar and other senior leaders were also present at the station for the first running of the trains in the states from Telugu. For the inaugural run carrying rail workers, support staff and media, the train stopped at every intermediate station along the way where people with women and children crowded to take selfies, videos on mobiles or waving the national flag with enthusiastic people shouting patriotic slogans Dr Soundarajan said people can expect more modernized train services while Mr Vaishnaw said the locally designed semi-fast train is the first state-of-the-art train exclusively for day trip available between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam. Secunderabad station will be expanded with 34 stations across TS, he said. Mr. Kishan Reddy thanked the Prime Minister and Minister of Railways for awarding the new train to the Telugu States. Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman, Railway Board CEO Anil Kumar Lahoti, SCR GM AK Jain and other senior officials were present.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/pm-modi-virtually-flags-off-vande-bharat-express-between-secunderabad-visakhapatnam/article66380540.ece

