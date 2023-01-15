US Domestic News Roundup: Donald Trump’s company fined $1.61 million for tax evasion; The weekend brings more rain, snow to storm-hit California and more





Below is a summary of briefs from US domestic news.

Donald Trump’s company fined $1.61 million for tax evasion

A New York judge on Friday sentenced Donald Trump’s eponymous real estate firm to pay a $1.61 million fine after being found guilty of conspiring to defraud tax authorities for 15 years. Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Juan Merchan imposed the sentence, the maximum sentence possible under state law, after jurors found two Trump Organization affiliates guilty of 17 criminal charges last month.

The weekend brings more rain and snow to storm-hit California

A new weather system containing rain, snow and high winds moved through storm-hit California on Saturday, the latest in a parade of atmospheric rivers that have wreaked havoc across the state in recent years. weeks. While next week should bring some respite, the first of two systems expected to hit California over the US holiday weekend pushed ashore on Saturday, triggering more heavy rain, the National said. Weather Service.

Biden declares emergency for Alabama due to tornadoes

US President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for Alabama on Sunday morning after at least nine people died in tornadoes that destroyed homes and knocked out power to tens of thousands of people in the south -eastern United States this week. Biden has ordered federal aid to supplement regional recovery efforts in areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on Jan. 12, according to a White House statement.

Analysis-US House Republicans prefer message over substance in early legislation

Republicans who control the U.S. House of Representatives wasted no time this week using their newfound majority to pass political messaging bills that appeal to conservative voters on burning issues but often involved more hyperbole than substance. After a historic fight to elect Kevin McCarthy as president, House Republicans have used their first legislative week to pass tax, abortion and energy security bills that have little or no chance of passing the bill. Senate controlled by Democrats or to be signed into law by Democrats. President Joe Biden.

$1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in rural Maine town

A single winning ticket for a Mega Millions lottery jackpot of at least $1.35 billion, the second-largest jackpot in U.S. history, has been sold in Maine, event organizers said on Saturday. lottery. “Congratulations to the Maine State Lottery on winning its first-ever Mega Millions jackpot,” Ohio Lottery Manager Pat McDonald, Senior Manager of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement. “This is the fourth billion dollar jackpot in Mega Millions history.”

Biden declares emergency for California due to winter storms

US President Joe Biden on Saturday approved an emergency declaration for California, as storms have battered the Golden State since December 26, killing at least 19 people and causing flooding, power outages, mudslides , evacuations and road closures. Biden ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in areas affected by severe winter storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides, the White House said in a statement.

Biden’s attorney finds five more classified pages at Delaware president’s home

Attorney for U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday that five additional pages with classified marks were discovered Thursday at the president’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, and were immediately turned over to Justice Department officials. Biden special counsel Richard Sauber said he visited Biden’s home in Wilmington on Thursday to facilitate the delivery to the Justice Department of a document with classified marks that had been found there earlier. .

Stabbing of Indiana student was racially motivated, university says

An Indiana woman has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault for repeatedly stabbing an 18-year-old Indiana University student in the head, an attack the university says , was racist. Last week’s assault on a public transport bus and the suspect, Billie Davis, 56, were reported to authorities by a witness on the bus, police said. Media, citing court documents, said she was stabbed because she was Asian.

Biden documents stupidity seen as political black eye ahead of 2024 launch

This week’s revelations that US President Joe Biden has stored classified documents in his Delaware home since he was vice president has caused a political headache for him and the Democratic Party, even as he s approaching a difficult candidacy for his re-election. Biden started 2023 buoyed by surprisingly strong midterm election results for Democrats. Since then, inflation has plummeted and the opposition Republican Party has emerged in such public disarray that it has taken days to elect a Speaker of the House of Representatives.

President Biden to deliver sermon at Martin Luther King Church in Atlanta

President Joe Biden will become the first sitting US president to speak at a Sunday service at the Martin Luther King Jr. Church in Atlanta as he seeks to build support among African Americans ahead of a scheduled re-election in 2024. a national holiday celebrating the slain civil rights leader, Biden will deliver a sermon at the Ebenezer Baptist Church at the invitation of its pastor, Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia.

