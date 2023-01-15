Turkey aims to increase the range of national missiles, promises the president





Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the Turkish-made Bayraktar will be able to carry F-16 bombs.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (AFP) Citing ongoing crises around the world, Turkey’s president said on Saturday that his country had not only survived, but was also moving forward, aiming to increase the range of its national missile from 565 kilometers to 1,000 kilometres. Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a visit to the southwestern province of Mugla that since he took office in the early 2000s, the national defense industry production of the national arsenal had increased from 20 to 80%. “National issues are above politics and must remain so. If we have achieved gains in the Mediterranean, the Aegean and the Black Sea, we must protect them together, without exception,” he said. Commenting on Turkey’s production of its own unmanned drones and combat drones, Erdogan pointed out that the Bayraktar Kizilelma air combat vehicle “will carry the bomb carried by the F-16 after the start of mass production. What have the Greeks to say now? Crazy Turks until? In December, the Turkish defense company Baykar organized the maiden flight of the Bayraktar Kizilelma, or Red Apple. Read next: Erdogan: Turkey will take care of itself if US doesn’t send F-16 jets The Kizilelma will be able to carry out the most difficult missions thanks to its low-radar signature. It will also be capable of carrying a payload of up to 1,500 kilograms, as well as having high situational awareness thanks to Active Electronically Scanned Radar (AESA), which was also developed in Turkey. Erdogan said domestic missile testing is underway and the testing is “frightening” Greece, pointing to the testing in the coastal city of Izmir, near Greece’s Aegean islands. “Tests are underway from Izmir, and a missile that could be launched from there is starting to scare them,” the president said. “I said, ‘O Greek, we have nothing to do with you as long as you behave yourself. Just behave”. Erdogan stressed that the Turkish defense industry was getting stronger and that terrorist groups were “crushed”. In a similar vein, the Chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, US Senator Bob Menendez, pledged yesterday to block a plan to sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkey unless that Ankara “adjusts its behavior” according to Washington’s interests. “I strongly oppose the Biden administration’s proposed sale of new F-16 aircraft to Turkey,” Menendez said in a statement. Several outlets reported early Friday that the US government was considering selling Turkey 40 of the US-made F-16s for $20 billion. However, the US legislature’s top foreign affairs official has pledged to block the deal, accusing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of trying to ‘undermine international law, disregard human rights and democratic standards. , and to engage in alarming and destabilizing behavior in Turkey and against neighboring NATO allies.” .”

