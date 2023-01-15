meghan: Meghan’s first meeting with the late Queen Elizabeth II had a question from Donald Trump, claims Prince Harry





Meghan Markle’s first encounter with the late Queen Elizabeth II had a political twist with royal banter. According to Prince Harry’s claims in his ‘Spare’ memoir, the late Queen had asked Meghan about her views on Donald Trump, Mirror reported.

The meeting between the late Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan Markle took place before the US election in November 2016, according to the report.

“Grandma even asked Meg what she thought of Donald Trump. It was just before the November 2016 election, so everyone in the world seemed to be thinking and talking about the Republican candidate,” Prince Harry wrote.

Meghan, who had passionate views on political affairs, decided to avoid changing the subject for Canada, Prince Harry has said. Prince Harry compares Meghan to Diana, accuses royals of ‘unconscious bias’

Harry accuses the Royal Family of 'unconscious bias' for failing to acknowledge the struggles he and Meghan faced in the years and months leading up to their dramatic departure. Meghan spoke about her life experience in a Commonwealth country for seven years and the late Queen Elizabeth II was impressed, Prince Harry has claimed.

Interestingly, Meghan backed Donald Trump’s political rival, Hilary Clinton, ahead of the 2016 US election.

In 2016, Meghan announced on “The Nightly Show” with Larry Wilmore that she would leave the United States if Trump were successful in winning the presidential election. She had also revealed that she could stay in Canada.

Trump was not on the guest list when the royal wedding between Meghan and Prince Harry took place in May 2018.

However, Trump told Piers Morgan in an interview that he wanted “the beautiful couple” to be “happy.”

