Prime Minister Modi shifted political discourse to development: Jitendra Singh





sambhal: Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had shifted the political discourse to development issues, in contrast to some 70 years of Congress political narratives based on caste, creed, religion and other divisive topics. Addressing a town hall meeting in a remote village in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh, he said that having laid a “solid foundation for development” in Gujarat during his tenure as chief minister, Modi is charting a new course. development path for a new India, armed with its mantra of “sabka saath, sabka vikaash, sabka prieas and sabka vishwas”. Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, stressed that in this new political narrative, there is no room for appeasement of any section of society as Modi’s growth model is inclusive. “Narendra Modi has shifted the political discourse towards development, unlike the Congress party’s nearly 70 years of political narratives based on caste, creed, religion and other divisive issues which have never allowed the India to realize its true potential,” he said. Singh said apart from the overall development of Gujarat, Modi has addressed historical and legacy issues of water scarcity through new dams and completion of old projects. “Not only that, following the deadly earthquake, he is also credited with building climate and disaster resilient infrastructure and his Vibrant Gujarat campaign has made the state a hot destination for investment and l innovation ensuring prosperity and socio-economic development for all,” said the Minister. Singh said that since May 2014 the world has been watching and positively engaging with Prime Minister Modi to build a secure and prosperous future not only for India but for the world. The minister said that as India takes over the G-20 presidency, it presents a giant opportunity for the country to show its strength, including its soft power to the world, and to continue the momentum towards the goal of a $10 trillion economy over the next 12 years. . Singh said it took India 60 years since independence to become a trillion dollar economy but the next trillion was only added in seven years and the third trillion is came in just five years in 2019. He said that at this rate, India would become a $10 trillion economy by 2035 as predicted by many international economic organizations and trade bodies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siasat.com/pm-modi-shifted-political-discourse-to-development-jitendra-singh-2503355/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos