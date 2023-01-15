Politics
President Joko Widodo’s name perches on Abu Dhabi’s main street, Hariara: becomes an inspiration to the people of Indonesia
President Joko Widodo Street was inaugurated on October 19, 2020 by the Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, Sheikh Khalid Bin Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Previously, the Indonesian government also did the same. Where the government changed the name of the Jakarta-Cikampek elevated toll road or the Jakarta-Cikampek II elevated toll road in flight over Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed (MBZ).
“We know that the relationship between the two countries has been established for more than 45 years, since 1976 to be precise. If I see this relationship, it has become closer and more mutually beneficial with mutual symbiosis under the era of President Jokowi. I consider it the most comfortable and intimate relationship in the world with the United Arab Emirates,” he said.
Trade relations
“With the existence of a trade agreement, it shows good collaboration between the business community of the two countries,” he said.
“Especially to support the small and medium-sized business sector. President Jokowi’s government has made this effort a reality by concluding mutually beneficial trade agreements,” explained the President of IKA-FEB UKI Jakarta.
Previously, the government, through the Ministry of Commerce, had concluded eleven trade agreements and five government agreements. The agreement includes cooperation in the fields of energy, oil and gas, petrochemicals, ports, telecommunications and research.
Meanwhile, Indonesia’s main export products to the PEA since 2021 consist of various products. Namely, jewellery, palm oil, motor vehicles, telephone connection equipment and television applications.
The main products imported by Indonesia from the PEA are semi-unfinished iron, aluminum, gold, sulfur and propylene polymer.
Even Indonesia also won the construction of a mosque in Solo, Central Java. As a gift from the President of the United Arab Emirates Mohamed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan to Indonesia.
This, Hariara said, signifies the close relationship between the two countries’ leaders which are very intimate.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.suarakarya.id/internasional/pr-2606616710/nama-presiden-joko-widodo-bertengger-sebagai-jalan-utama-abu-dhabi-hariara-jadi-inspirasi-rakyat-indonesia
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- President Joko Widodo’s name perches on Abu Dhabi’s main street, Hariara: becomes an inspiration to the people of Indonesia
- Place multiple Eagles when the Spokane Indoor Challenge ends
- Forced to choose food for you or your dog
- Governor Brian Kemp says Trump ‘hasn’t done enough work’ to win re-election
- Rangers: Fashion Sakala – proof of Michael Beale’s influence?
- The Taliban’s ban on female aid workers poses a big dilemma for the US
- Active, continued participation in sports will pay off in fitness: Governor La Ganesan
- Prime Minister Modi shifted political discourse to development: Jitendra Singh
- Johnson’s ‘Partygate’ testimony to be streamed live
- Photos: The cast rehearse ahead of the racetrack opening of ‘Chad Deity’s Elaborate Entrance’
- The boom in menswear with the return of Paris Fashion Week
- Google Meet users can now view speaker notes while presenting slides