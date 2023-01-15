President Joko Widodo’s name perches on Abu Dhabi’s main street, Hariara: becomes an inspiration to the people of Indonesia

SUARAKARYA.ID: The President of the Men and Women of the Army Family Association (Hipakad) of the Central Leadership Council (DPP), Hariara Tambunan, has given great attention and gratitude to the Government of the United Arab Emirates (PEA ) or the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the trust in the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan or better known as President MBZ, Ruler of Abu Dhabi and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates to the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo to give the honor of pinning the name of President Joko Widodo as the main and strategic road of the capital Abu Dhabi. : The President of the Men and Women of the Army Family Association (Hipakad) of the Central Leadership Council (DPP), Hariara Tambunan, has given great attention and gratitude to the Government of the United Arab Emirates (PEA ) or the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the trust in the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan or better known as President MBZ, Ruler of Abu Dhabi and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates to the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo to give the honor of pinning the name of President Joko Widodo as the main and strategic road of the capital Abu Dhabi.

According to Hariara, giving street names from names who are not local residents in a country that is developing towards progress like the United Arab Emirates is recognition, respect and high appreciation for the government of the Republic of ‘Indonesia.

“The people of Indonesia should be proud and grateful to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed (MBZ). This is recognition and proof of the UAE Government’s high appreciation for the Indonesian Government. find no street names in Abu Dhabi with names of foreigners. For example, there is the name of the Saudi king, there is also France. There are only two or three. The others I do not don’t think they are there. Meanwhile, Joko Widodo’s name is almost in the main streets of Abu Dhabi. One of them is the main road to the Indonesian Embassy for the United Arab Emirates. So from here, we should certainly be proud of other nations’ respect for Indonesia,” Hariara explained. suarakarya.id of his visit to the UAE, Sunday (15/1/2013).

This national youth leader who is also a businessman during his activities in the Persian Gulf country also visited his best friend, the Indonesian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, HE. Husin Bagis.

As is known, the naming of the road was a direct initiative of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Previously, the name of this street was Al Ma’arid Street which connected Jalan Rabdan to Jalan Tunb Al Kubra. President Joko Widodo Street was inaugurated on October 19, 2020 by the Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, Sheikh Khalid Bin Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The approximately 2.5 kilometer road is located on one of the main roads that separates the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) from the embassy area. The Abu Dhabi government since 2013 has changed the names of a number of main streets there. Replaced by the names of Abu Dhabi’s top leaders and other personalities as a sign of respect, remembering their vision, leadership and contribution to the world. The naming of President Joko Widodo’s street in Abu Dhabi has added to the number of names of prominent Indonesians abroad. For example, Jalan Soekarno in Rabat, Morocco, Jalan Muhammad Hatta in Harleem, the Netherlands, Jalan Raden Adjeng Kartini in Amsterdam and Jalan Munir in The Hague. This area is a strategic area occupied by a number of diplomatic representation offices, such as the embassies of the United States, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, etc. Previously, the Indonesian government also did the same. Where the government changed the name of the Jakarta-Cikampek elevated toll road or the Jakarta-Cikampek II elevated toll road in flight over Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed (MBZ). The name change was inaugurated by Minister of State Secretary Pratikno on April 12, 2021. Hariara told reporters that giving each other the street names of the two leaders also reflected the very harmonious relations between Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates in recent years. “We know that the relationship between the two countries has been established for more than 45 years, since 1976 to be precise. If I see this relationship, it has become closer and more mutually beneficial with mutual symbiosis under the era of President Jokowi. I consider it the most comfortable and intimate relationship in the world with the United Arab Emirates,” he said. Furthermore, Hariara also revealed that the harmonious and synergistic relationship between the two Muslim-majority countries is also inseparable from the cold hands, performance and achievements of the Indonesian Ambassador to the UAE, HE. Husin Bagis. “The performance and achievements of the Indonesian Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Husin Bagis for 7 years, who is very experienced and full of experience, has had a positive and concrete impact on the relations between Indonesia and the UAE in various fields. As the leaders of the two countries give each other the honor of pinning each other. President Jokowi and President MBZ are on the strategic path for both countries,” Hariara said. Not only by giving the name of the road, said Hariara, Prince of MBZ, he also built a mosque which was named President Joko Widodo Mosque. The location of the mosque is also on Jalan President Joko Widodo. Trade relations Hariara Tambunan, who is also the central official of the Golkar party, said that the relations between the two countries should continue to improve in various fields. Hariara pointed out that the UAE is Indonesia’s strategic partner in the economic sector, closely linked to the United Arab Emirates (PEA). Even President Joko Widodo considers PEA to be an important partner in the investment industry. “With the existence of a trade agreement, it shows good collaboration between the business community of the two countries,” he said.

“Especially to support the small and medium-sized business sector. President Jokowi’s government has made this effort a reality by concluding mutually beneficial trade agreements,” explained the President of IKA-FEB UKI Jakarta.

Previously, the government, through the Ministry of Commerce, had concluded eleven trade agreements and five government agreements. The agreement includes cooperation in the fields of energy, oil and gas, petrochemicals, ports, telecommunications and research.

Meanwhile, Indonesia’s main export products to the PEA since 2021 consist of various products. Namely, jewellery, palm oil, motor vehicles, telephone connection equipment and television applications.

The main products imported by Indonesia from the PEA are semi-unfinished iron, aluminum, gold, sulfur and propylene polymer.

“The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed (MBZ) has visited Indonesia several times. He even helped build the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo,” he said. .

Even Indonesia also won the construction of a mosque in Solo, Central Java. As a gift from the President of the United Arab Emirates Mohamed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan to Indonesia. The mosque is a replica of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The building and design of the mosque is designed to be similar to the original.

This, Hariara said, signifies the close relationship between the two countries’ leaders which are very intimate.

“Producing useful agreements for the people and the development of Indonesia in the future. In fact, to honor the people of Indonesia, the name of President Joko Widodo has also been listed as the name of the main street,” Hariara said. . ***