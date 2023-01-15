Popular offline game in China after live streams show politically sensitive nicknames Radio Free Asia

A hugely popular online game has suddenly gone offline after users in China took on politically sensitive aliases referring to Chinese leaders, disgraced former officials and exiled dissidents.

Goose Goose Duck, available on the Steam gaming platform, took off earlier this year after celebrity live streamers started broadcasting their game to Chinese users.

Much to the amusement of some viewers, their live-streamed comments included phrases such as “Get ready, Zhou Yongkang and Guo Wengui! We’re going to start playing! … Wang Dan, get ready now!”

Zhou is a former security czar jailed for corruption amid unconfirmed reports that he spearheaded a coup attempt overthrowing Xi Jinping in 2015

Guo Wengui, or Miles Kwok, asked for political asylum in the United States in 2017 after China issued a “red notice” through Interpol for his arrest in April. Guo aired a number of salacious allegations via his Twitter account and called President Xi Jinping’s administration a small clique of mafia “kleptocrats”.

Wang Dan is a former student leader from 1989 who fled to the United States, where he uses his platform to educate his followers on China’s recent history, democracy and analyze the latest developments in Beijing.

The student movement of 1989 and the Tiananmen Massacre which ended it is considered a “counter-revolutionary rebellion” by the ruling Chinese Communist Party, and few details of the events of that summer are available on China’s highly censored internet.

Other usernames reported included references to the late ousted liberal prime minister Hu Yaobang, whose death sparked the 1989 Tiananmen Square protest movement, jailed former Chongqing party leader Bo Xilai and “Killer hired professional Mao Zedong”, in reference to the late supreme leader of China.

“This kills me…think they’ve stopped the livestream now,” one user commented on a video capture of the livestream posted to Twitter by @jak

Beijing-based tech news site Pandaily said the game’s popularity in China was due to professional gamers streaming their gameplay live since last month.

“On January 2, Goose Goose Duck’s online player count exceeded 470,000, causing the server to crash that night,” the site reported Thursday. “After that, gamers flocked to major social platforms to search for the game, and the next day it appeared on the list of trending topics compiled by Weibo and Bilibili.”

He said the game crashed in China due to overloaded servers and hacker attacks, without mentioning any political reasons for the downtime.

A game developer for Makers Gaggle denied rumors that the company had been acquired by Chinese social media giant Tencent on a Steam forum on Wednesday.

But Pandaily said it discovered a trademark application for “Goose Goose Duck” made by Wuhan Mingyou Network Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of Wuhan Weipai Network Technology Co, creator of Snake Battle.

“Everything is on track so far,” the developer wrote in a January 11 progress report on Steam. “I also saw rumors that we will be operated by Shenzhen Tencent Computer System Co., Ltd., and Tencent owns the exclusive copyrights of Goose Goose Duck. None of the rumors are true.”

“There are no plans to launch on the WeGame platform. We will not be leaving Steam. I don’t know the source of this misinformation,” the developer wrote in Chinese, urging users to only trust information. published on Steam.

Gaggle tweeted that his server was back late on January 11, but Chinese users continued to complain about not being able to access the game until January 12.

“The Chinese players have been waiting all night, and it’s six o’clock in the morning… Please let me in!” a user replied to the tweet.

Social media influencer GFWFrog (Great Firewall Frog) said the game was likely taken offline in China while makers added filters blocking politically sensitive usernames.

“If the game allows players to use sensitive nicknames like the names of Chinese political figures, it will inevitably be seen as humiliating China, so the Chinese government is sure to act quickly and forcefully to take it offline,” said GFWFrog.

“I guess the Goose Goose Duck dev team is trying to patch the game with sensitive word filters, or they…could just update the game and randomly generate nicknames for Chinese players to avoid anything offensive,” he said.

He said the irony of professional gamers calling out the names of banned or disgraced political figures lay in the sheer effectiveness of the Chinese Communist Party’s propaganda over the past decades: Live broadcasters may not even know who they were. half of those people.

“It’s such a joke because a lot of these live game streamers have no knowledge of these taboo characters or events,” GFWFrog said. “They just read these nicknames during their live stream and got their accounts banned by admins.”

He said there were precedents for young Chinese influencers who had no idea when they were getting in hot water, citing the closure of beauty influencer Austin Li’s account after posting a reservoir shaped ice cream cake before the 33rd anniversary of the Tiananmen Massacre in June 2022.

“Once again we have a vivid depiction of Austin Li’s paradox,” GFWFrog said. “We can expect similar absurd dramas to happen with increasing frequency in the future.”

YouTuber “Someone Called Xu Who’s Telling the Truth” said some players were annoyed with the players picking the nicknames and rushing the issue.

“It’s illogical,” he told Radio Free Asia. “Don’t blame the players who changed their names: blame the censorship system that puts so many barriers to creativity.”

Xu said most people found the incident extremely funny, even supporters of the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

“I think even the little pinkies couldn’t help but laugh when the players started reading these names without caring,” he said. “Laughter is a form of resistance against totalitarianism.”

“Once someone has taken advantage of this freedom, they won’t forget how they felt, so we will definitely see more things like this in the future,” he said. “Cyberpunk should be used to resist cyber-totalitarianism wherever it occurs.”

Translated by Luisetta Mudie.