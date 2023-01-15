Donald Trump once believed Vince McMahon was dead after a stunt staged on Monday night RAW





WWE is home to some of the greatest storylines you’ll ever see in popular media. The promotion has long had an undead zombie wizard fighting for titles and championships. He also had a demon brother following him around the company, among many other storylines that if you just paid attention, you’d know it was all part of a script. However, there are still some who believe that what they see on television is real, including a certain former President of the United States, Donald Trump.

WWE once aired a storyline on their Monday night lineup that saw Vince McMahon getting into a limo, only for it to immediately explode. This was followed by the society writing of the presidents’ disappearances on their website. Most fans immediately knew it was part of a storyline. Some, however, were confused and even worried.

Donald Trump once believed Vince McMahon was dead following a staged stunt on Monday Night RAW

In 2008, Triple H appeared on theOpie and Anthony Show. One of the topics he discussed was the Vinces limo explosion. WWE’s Chief Creative Officer revealed that many people, including Donald Trump, had called to confirm if Vince McMahon had actually passed away.

Oh man, I was scared to death. If I hadn’t seen the pre-tape where he got in and out of the car, you know what I mean, Triple H said. What kills me is that so many people called, like Trump called, and it was like something had happened to Vince. This is the magic of television.

Trump was not the only person to fall into the trap. The fact that WWE stock prices briefly dipped is proof that a number of people fell for it. The script was quickly canceled, not to save their business, but for a much more heartbreaking reason.

Chris Benoit, suicide double murder

The following episode of Monday Night RAW was to serve as a memorial service for the fake deaths of the WWE Presidents. There was a memorial service on the show, but not for Vince. The show was dedicated to the memory of Chris Benoit.

They honored the enraged Wolverine after he was found dead in his home with his wife and son. However, it soon emerged that the Rabid Wolverine had actually murdered them before committing suicide.

According to the New York Times, Nancy was found with her hands and feet tied. There was blood under his head. Their son Daniel was found in bed while Chris Benoit was found hanging from a weight machine cable in his home gym.

WWE immediately distanced itself from the wrestler and has since refrained from mentioning him on WWE programming.

The only silver lining in what is one of the darkest moments in wrestling history is WWE getting more careful with head shots and implementing a wellness policy in order to prevent another Benoit in the future.

