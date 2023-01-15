Politics
Boris Johnson had 800,000 credit to fund the Prime Minister’s lavish lifestyle
Boris Johnson used a distant millionaire relative to vouch for an £800,000 credit facility while he was prime minister, reports say.
A spokesman for the former Tory leader, when asked about the report, said all of Mr Johnson’s finances were and were being properly reported.
He said advice was sought from government officials and ethics advisers before personal arrangements were made.
According to the Sunday Times, Canadian businessman Sam Blyth has agreed to stand surety for the line of credit.
Mr Blyth is said to be a friend of Mr Johnson’s father, Stanley Johnson. Their mothers are said to be cousins and he is said to be worth $50 million.
The credit would be available from February 2021 to help with Mr Johnson’s day-to-day expenses.
Mr Johnson’s spokesman stressed that he had not taken out a loan from Sam Blyth.
The newspaper said he needed the financial provision despite earning £164,000 as prime minister.
An unnamed source claimed Mr Johnson was on the verge of bankruptcy and it was feared he would be unable to pay his own annual tax bill.
Before entering No 10 he was paid 275,000 a year for a weekly in the Telegraph which stopped when he took office.
Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie are also said to have used property in the Dominican Republic owned by Mr Blyth.
Reports suggest they were on holiday at the 4,100 Night Villa when his successor Liz Truss was ousted from Downing Street.
The Sunday Times said the use of Mr Blyth as a surety had been approved by the Cabinet Office’s property and ethics team on the condition that there was no conflict of interest, no risk of conflict of interest and no risk even of the perception of such a conflict.
The report says Mr Blyth was considered, between late 2020 and early 2021, when guarantor arrangements were put in place for a post as chief executive of the British Council, a non-departmental public body.
A spokesman for Mr Johnson said he had neither helped nor known Mr Blyth was being considered for the job.
The council decided not to hire Mr Blyth, the Sunday Times said.
In a statement, Mr Johnsons spokesperson said: “It is totally untrue that Boris Johnson assisted in any way, or was even aware of, any formal or informal bid by Sam Blyth to take up a any position within the British Council, and neither was anyone from No 10 who acted on his behalf.
As far as he knows, no one at No. 10 knew about this alleged candidacy or did anything to advance it.
The spokesman added: All of Boris Johnson’s financial interests are and have been properly declared. Boris Johnson has sought advice from the Cabinet Secretary, the Independent Advisor on Ministerial Interests and the Property and Ethics team. He followed their advice in full, as confirmed by the Cabinet Office.
Contact our press team by emailing us at [email protected]
For more stories like this, see our news page.
Get breaking news, wellness stories, analysis and more
|
Sources
2/ https://metro.co.uk/2023/01/15/boris-johnson-had-800000-in-credit-to-fund-lavish-pm-lifestyle-18102987/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson had 800,000 credit to fund the Prime Minister’s lavish lifestyle
- Development, innovation and evaluation of humanoids
- 3.5 magnitude earthquake in Boca district, Izmir
- The Joker actor teases his next appearance
- Weekend briefing: China remains a question mark in fashion plans for 2023
- Donald Trump once believed Vince McMahon was dead after a stunt staged on Monday night RAW
- Miami men’s tennis opens spring season with sweeps from Troy and Binghamton
- Sidharth Malhotra at Sunny Deol, Bollywood Celebrities Pay Tribute to Indian Soldiers
- The Bold Bullish Case to Make for US Stocks, One Few Are Expressing Yet
- Digital technology offers more tools to break down racial and sexist barriers to governance
- East Java Musra Detains, Jokowi Volunteers Reject Three Period Presidential Speech
- Watch Lisa Marie Presley’s speech that shocked fans days before her death