Boris Johnson had 800,000 credit to fund the Prime Minister’s lavish lifestyle

Boris Johnson used a distant millionaire relative to vouch for an £800,000 credit facility while he was prime minister, reports say.

A spokesman for the former Tory leader, when asked about the report, said all of Mr Johnson’s finances were and were being properly reported.

He said advice was sought from government officials and ethics advisers before personal arrangements were made.

According to the Sunday Times, Canadian businessman Sam Blyth has agreed to stand surety for the line of credit.

Mr Blyth is said to be a friend of Mr Johnson’s father, Stanley Johnson. Their mothers are said to be cousins ​​and he is said to be worth $50 million.

The credit would be available from February 2021 to help with Mr Johnson’s day-to-day expenses.

Mr Johnson’s spokesman stressed that he had not taken out a loan from Sam Blyth.

The newspaper said he needed the financial provision despite earning £164,000 as prime minister.

Boris Johnson’s spokesman said all his finances had been correctly declared (Picture: PA)

An unnamed source claimed Mr Johnson was on the verge of bankruptcy and it was feared he would be unable to pay his own annual tax bill.

Before entering No 10 he was paid 275,000 a year for a weekly in the Telegraph which stopped when he took office.

Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie are also said to have used property in the Dominican Republic owned by Mr Blyth.

Reports suggest they were on holiday at the 4,100 Night Villa when his successor Liz Truss was ousted from Downing Street.

The Sunday Times said the use of Mr Blyth as a surety had been approved by the Cabinet Office’s property and ethics team on the condition that there was no conflict of interest, no risk of conflict of interest and no risk even of the perception of such a conflict.

The report says Mr Blyth was considered, between late 2020 and early 2021, when guarantor arrangements were put in place for a post as chief executive of the British Council, a non-departmental public body.

A spokesman for Mr Johnson said he had neither helped nor known Mr Blyth was being considered for the job.

The council decided not to hire Mr Blyth, the Sunday Times said.

In a statement, Mr Johnsons spokesperson said: “It is totally untrue that Boris Johnson assisted in any way, or was even aware of, any formal or informal bid by Sam Blyth to take up a any position within the British Council, and neither was anyone from No 10 who acted on his behalf.

As far as he knows, no one at No. 10 knew about this alleged candidacy or did anything to advance it.

The spokesman added: All of Boris Johnson’s financial interests are and have been properly declared. Boris Johnson has sought advice from the Cabinet Secretary, the Independent Advisor on Ministerial Interests and the Property and Ethics team. He followed their advice in full, as confirmed by the Cabinet Office.

