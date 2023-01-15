Trump reprimanded for social media meltdown against rape accuser in sexual assault case





Former President Donald Trump did not appreciate the line of questioning he faced from an attorney representing one of the women accusing him of sexual assault. Now details of his intense interaction with a lawyer during deposition are coming to light.

On Friday, January 13, a federal judge in New York issued a decision allowing the unsealing of a deposition.

According to Mediaite, the deposition was part of the lawsuit filed against Trump by E. Jean Carroll. The judge’s decision was a response to a request from Trump’s legal team to dismiss the case.

The outlet pointed to an aspect of the deposition where Trump was asked about a Truth Social article where he mocked Carroll by describing her as “Mrs. Bergdorf Goodman” and called the accusation a “complete scam.”

“And, although I’m not supposed to say it, I will,” he added. “This woman is not my type!

During the deposition, Trump was asked, “Why did you decide to release the statement on Truth Social on October 12?”

Shaken by the question, Trump fired back saying, “Because I was offended by this woman’s lie. Because I was offended that she could just make up a cold story, refuted by her testimony on CNN , but that she might make up a story out of nowhere and I get a phone call asking me what’s going on in this ridiculous situation.”

He then slammed his accuser insisting there was “something wrong” with her.

“The woman over there has something wrong with her in my opinion. Okay. But that’s a false accusation,” Trump said. “It never happened, it never would. And I posted and I will continue to post until I sue her when this is all over, and that’s what I I’m really looking forward to doing. And I’ll sue you too. Because that’s how many cases do you have? Many, many cases, and I know the statements you’ve made. Keep Trump busy because that’s how you beat him, to keep him busy with litigation. So I will be suing you as well, but I will be suing her very strongly as soon as that, but I will be suing you as well.”

After listening to the former president’s rant, the lawyer asked, “Are you finished?

Trump replied, “Yes.”

“Is there anything in particular that made you make that statement last week? also asked the lawyer.

“Yeah,” Trump said, adding, “His fake story and that I have to waste an entire day doing these ridiculous questions with you.

