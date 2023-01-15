John J. Tkacik on Taiwan: Qin Gang, Song Tao, and Special Agent Diplomacy

In 1988, young comrade Qin Gang () did not graduate from China Foreign Affairs University (), China’s diplomat training academy. He never attended the Institute. Instead, he graduated from the Beijing International Relations University (), which, if I remember correctly from the beginning of my diplomatic career, was a campus well known for its affiliation with the intelligence services of the Party centers Chinese communist. In 1964, due to the schools’ critical status as a training ground for special agents, UIR was named a key institute of higher learning () along with the elite universities of Beijing and Tsinghua as an academy of paramount importance to the goals of the Chinese Communist Party.

In 1978, Comrade Qins alma mater was quietly removed from the list of key institutes, possibly because reforms after the purge of the Gang of Four required key institutes to be subordinate to the Ministry of Education. Alas, the UIR was instead a unit of the Department of State Security (MSS) and no longer qualified for its Ivy League status. Nevertheless, the UIR website, even today, remains proud of its designation as a key institute from before the 1964 Cultural Revolution. Several scholars in the United States and Australia confirm this to be the case. A report by the Australia Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) warns that the UIR is designated very high risk for its affiliation with the MSS, China’s civilian intelligence agency.

It was therefore to be expected that after graduating, Qin Gang would be assigned to the Beijing Diplomatic Service Bureau (MSS), from where he was sent to work at the Beijing bureau of United Press International.

I can attest, having worked at the United States Liaison Office in Beijing, the United States Embassy and Consulates throughout China with dozens of bright young college graduates assigned to us by the DSB and its sub -provincial units, that these cadres were uniformly very talented and hardworking. . They arrived early and stayed late. They were eager to learn all they could about our offices. And the political and economic researchers on our local teams, all generously provided by the DSB, very skillfully and quietly directed our attention to interesting developments they thought we should report on. The DSB employees all served under the direction of the MSS, and I am personally of the opinion that they were all commissioned officers of the MSS.

Thus, young comrade Qin Gang must have been very effective in guiding UPI’s journalistic efforts toward topics that the MSS designated to attract foreign media attention, and away from topics that the MSS did not want. see cutlery.

After a rigorous four-year apprenticeship in foreign media operations in Beijing, Qin Gang was placed in the Foreign Ministry under diplomatic cover. With his training as a journalist, his diplomatic cover was what else? as a press officer on two assignments in the United Kingdom as well as a few stints in the press office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he liaised closely with the Ministry of State Security informants provided by the DSB in all foreign diplomatic public affairs offices and in all foreign media offices in Beijing.

I tell all this because the appointment of Comrade Qin Gangs as China’s Foreign Minister is emblematic of the new Chinese diplomacy. It is not run by professional diplomats, but rather by professional intelligence officers.

Don’t get me wrong, as American comedian Jerry Seinfeld says: …not that there’s anything wrong with that. But it’s a paradigm shift that has pervaded Beijing’s diplomacy since the early 1990s, one that foreign diplomats still don’t fully appreciate.

How does this affect Taiwan? On the one hand, this means that China’s global diplomacy is no longer based on commonly accepted standards. As Henry Kissinger pointed out a few years ago, this means that Chinese diplomacy is not problem-solving oriented. In January 2018, Kissinger said: our approach is generally pragmatic. We want a solution to a problem. The Chinese approach is as follows: no problem is ultimately solved. For them, every solution is a ticket to another problem… This also means that Chinese diplomacy is exclusively focused on non-diplomatic operations, influence, black propaganda, whispering campaigns, espionage and exploiting informal relationships.

Besides Qin Gang, another personality also intrigues me. This is Comrade Song Tao (), the new minister-level director of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council. Comrade Song served as a provincial cadre in Fujian for two decades; his first decade (1978-1992) in the forestry sector in Fujian, including three years of study at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia (which never had a forestry major). During the 1990s, Comrade Song slowly rose through the ranks of the local party committees in Fujians to find himself in 1999 as the vice president of the provincial international trust and investment company at the same time as the vice- Governor Xi Jinping () was wrestling with the Yuanhua () corruption scandal emanating from the Xiamen Special Economic Zone. I presume Xi Jinping has been exonerated. He was promoted to Governor of Fujians immediately afterwards.

But comrade Song Tao suddenly disappeared from Fujian and reappeared in India as an embassy counselor at the Chinese mission in New Delhi. I suspect Song Tao had little to no relationship with Xi Jinping at the time, so it’s surprising that Song suddenly appeared on the other side of Asia in a large Chinese embassy.

Even more confusing: after two years, this mysterious New Delhi adviser disappears again to re-materialize as Chinese Ambassador to Guyana on the Mosquito Coast of the Caribbean Sea.

So what impression could Ambassador Song Tao have made on the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in such a remote position? What indeed? But he must have done a fantastic job in Guyana because two years later, in 2004, he was reassigned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing as Director General of Chinese Diplomatic Missions Abroad. And then, Mister Song has been the Chinese ambassador to Manila for only a year! These are miraculous postings for someone who was not a former Foreign Office official.

There was something extraordinary behind it all. In 2008, he was officially listed in the leadership of the Foreign Ministries and promoted to Deputy Minister; in 2013, he was quickly transferred to the small group of the Party’s central foreign affairs leadership () to become its senior deputy. And in November 2015, on his 60th birthday, he was elevated to the post of Director of the Party’s Central International Liaison Department (ILD), literally the equivalent of the Party’s foreign minister.

That Comrade Song Tao went from being some official in charge of the relevant department () in Fujian in 2000 to head of the CCP/ILD in 2015 is remarkable. And in 2017, Comrade Song was elected to the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

I don’t doubt the talents of Comrade Songs. During his tenure as Minister of the ILD, he was ruthlessly efficient, especially with his fraternal socialist counterparts such as the brooding and petulant Dear Respected Marshal () of North Korea, whom Comrade Song persuaded to acknowledge Xi Jinping’s wisdom at the November 2017 summit meeting in Beijing. with US President Donald Trump an intriguing story that Professor Shih Ya-hsuan () told in these pages last week. A search of several databases shows that ILD Minister Song Tao was an extremely active ILD Minister, although he was a bit old throughout his tenure. It was expected that he would not be re-elected to the 20th CPC Central Committee. He seemed to be heading for an honorable retirement.

My point is that Comrade Songs’ strange mid-career transformation (from provincial nobody to international mystery man in New Delhi) hints at a background in intelligence. And his sure rise through the ranks of foreign affairs to become an ILD minister and a member of the CPC central committee in just 15 years confirms that he is a figure of outstanding united front talent.

I am as surprised as anyone that Comrade Song was suddenly called back from retirement to lead the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council. I expect that in 2023 President Xi Jinping’s policies regarding international relations in general and Taiwan in particular will be led by leading cadres with backgrounds in intelligence and active measures such as Qin Gang and Song. Tao. US and Taiwanese diplomats must up their game and prepare for a long campaign against China’s new gray-area special agent diplomacy, which cares little for the old-fashioned diplomacy of negotiation and accommodation. .

John J. Tkacik, Jr. is a retired US foreign service officer who served in Taipei and Beijing and is now director of the Future Asia project at the International Center for Assessment and Strategy.