Imran Khan to consult Parvez Elahi on CM goalkeeper candidates today: Fawad





CM Punjab Pervaiz Elahi and PTI President Imran Khan. Government of Punjab/FileCM, Leader of Opposition to decide Interim CM according to law: Fawad.ECP cannot come up with his own name: Leader of PTI. PTI Gather to Discuss Dissolution of KP Assembly: Sources.

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan will consult Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader Parvez Elahi on their candidates for Acting Chief Minister (CM), said on Sunday the head of the PTI, Fawad Chaudhry.

In a tweet, the senior vice president of the PTI said that under article 224 of the constitution, the CM and the leader of the opposition should appoint an interim CM by consensus. “If the two leaders fail to reach an agreement, then two proposed names from each side will be sent to a parliamentary committee,” he added.

Fawad added that if the parliamentary committee also fails to decide, the same names are sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

“The ECP does not have the power to name anyone on the given list,” he added.

The Punjab Assembly dissolved on Saturday after Governor Baligh Ur Rehman refused to sign the summary sent to dissolve the legislature.

Elahi will serve as CM until an interim government is appointed and forwards the dissolution summary on Thursday, and in accordance with the Constitution, the assembly dissolves within 48 hours regardless of the governor’s decision.

Following the dissolution, Rehman sent letters to CM Elahi and the leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz for the appointment of an interim government.

PTI chief to discuss dissolution of KP assembly: sources

Meanwhile, sources told Geo News that the former prime minister will hold a meeting with party leaders at Zaman Park today.

Party leaders are reportedly discussing issues relating to the dissolution of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly, as well as the possibility of asking Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to seek a vote of confidence through President Arif Alvi.

According to sources, the PTI was waiting for the decision of the Muttahida Qoumi Movement (MQM-P) on its reservations regarding the local government (LG) elections in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions, before pushing the president to ask the Prime Minister for a vote. of confidence.

Dissolution of the KP Assembly

Earlier, KPCM Mahmood Khan announced that the provincial assembly would be dissolved on Saturday. However, the summary of the dissolution has not been moved.

Speaking at an event in Peshawar, the chief minister said copies of the dissolution summary would be shared with journalists after it was sent to Governor Haji Ghulam Ali.

“We are going to start from scratch,” he added.

Mahmood said middle class people are worried about inflation. The federal government was still sitting on KP government funds, he added.

On Friday, PTI Provincial Chairman Pervez Khattak said that the KP Assembly will also be dissolved after the Punjab Assembly is dissolved. He asked the PTI workers to start preparing for the next elections.

