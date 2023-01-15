Greece continues its plan to close its land borders with Turkey

Greece has said it will continue with plans to close its land borders with neighboring Turkey, tripling the size of a fence already erected in the region. The effort comes as Greece has faced a surge in refugee flows in 2022 and threats of war ringing out from Turkey, which have worsened already troubled relations between the two NATO allies.

It is his rhetoric like this that worries Greece.

Speaking over the weekend, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Greece of constantly creating border crises with Turkey. Moreover, Erdogan also warned that Turkey, as he said, can and will cross into Greece one night and take it over.

From across the divide and at a separate event, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was quick to respond.

“Greece doesn’t need anyone to tell it how to exercise its own sovereign rights. It will continue to strengthen its defenses as it sees fit,” he said.

Among the most ambitious plans is a steel seal fence stretching some 160 kilometers sealing Greece’s land borders with Turkey. A quarter of that project is already in place, but over the weekend Mistotakis traveled to the border region of Alexandroupolis to oversee a 56-kilometre extension that the Greek government says will cost more than 100 million dollars.

The first stage of this fence was built to stem the rising tide of illegal migration. And although the fence helped prevent some 250,000 illegal migrants from entering Greece from Turkey in 2022 alone, according to the police date, authorities here fear others will try to cross as they approach. elections in Turkey.

UN data for 2022 shows that illegal entries into Greece tripled in 2022 compared to the previous year.

Such a forecast, officials say, adds to growing tension between NATO allies Greece and Turkey, as the two sides remain locked in a heated arms race, mostly over US weapons systems.

This week, President Biden is expected to ask Congress to approve a $20 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey. And while the potential sale won’t hamper Greece’s purchase of American F-35 fighters, Mitsotakis advises Capitol Hill to be extra vigilant.

“How the US Congress will handle an arms sale to Turkey is its own business,” Mitsotakis told reporters. “But he should not ignore Turkey’s provocative behavior, referring to Turkey’s recurring war threats and airspace violations, two serious breaches of NATO alliance rules.”

Relations between Ankara and Washington have been frustrated by Turkey’s refusal to support Finland and Sweden joining NATO. But in recent months, those relations have thawed somewhat as Erdogan helped broker a deal to allow Ukrainian grain shipments from the Black Sea.

Several US lawmakers, including Robert Menendez, who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, remain skeptical. They vow to block the alleged sale of F-16s this week unless Erdogan takes several steps to show he can meet Turkey’s NATO priorities.

Anything less, officials in Athens say, will only escalate tensions with Turkey and amplify Greece’s need to further bolster its defenses.