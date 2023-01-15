Comer dodges questions about why oversight committee won’t investigate Trump





Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the new chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, dodged several questions on Sunday about why the panel won’t investigate former President Trump for his handling of classified documents, despite plans to investigate President Biden for similar crimes.

“When it comes to investigations of President Trump, there have been so many investigations of President Trump. I don’t think we need to spend a lot of time investigating President Trump because the Democrats have done that for the past six years,” Comer said on CNN’s “State of the Union” with anchor Jake Tapper. .

“So no one has been investigated more than Donald Trump. Who hasn’t been investigated? Joe Biden, and that’s why we’re finally launching an investigation into Joe Biden, the House Oversight Committee…and hopefully it will be completed as soon as possible,” Comer said.

Republicans have declined to review Trump’s case, in which the FBI found hundreds of classified documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort after executing a search warrant on the property. The National Archives had been searching for the documents for more than a year before the search was carried out and alerted the Department of Justice once it discovered the volume of documents that were missing from its files.

In Biden’s case, his personal attorneys discovered documents dating back to his tenure as vice president while clearing an office used by Biden in Washington, D.C. Days later, a report revealed that documents had also been found at his residence in Wilmington, Del. Both accounts were only made public after news reports about it surfaced.

On Saturday, Biden’s special counsel revealed another set of documents found in Wilmington after the administration said earlier in the week that those searches were complete. The White House has come under increasing scrutiny over the issue as the first set of documents was uncovered on November 2, just six days before the crucial midterm elections.

House Republicans have repeatedly defended Trump and been overly critical of the FBI’s research, but have called for no congressional oversight of the case. Comer on Sunday, however, pledged to investigate the circumstances of the document discoveries as they relate to Biden, dodging questions about whether it was seen as hypocritical.

