House won’t investigate classified Trump documents despite Biden probe





Rep. James Comer (R-Texas) told CNN’s ‘State of the Union’ on Sunday that the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, which he chairs, will not investigate the former president. Trump for his handling of classified documents.

Why it matters: The denial comes despite the House Oversight Committee announcing last week that it intends to investigate classified documents found in President Biden’s former office and home in Delaware, even if the two situations present up to now essential differences.

Republicans, who have defended Trump’s handling of classified information and said he was treated unfairly, did not call for oversight of his classified documents dossier, but announced multiple investigations into Biden’s case. Comer said the oversight committee would not investigate both Trump and Biden. handling classified documents because “there have been so many investigations into President Trump” and because he is primarily concerned about the alleged mistreatment of Trump. The main difference between the two incidents so far is compliance. Biden appears to be cooperating with investigators, while Trump has denied requests for documents from the National Archives for more than a year, leading the FBI to execute a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago compound in August 2022 .

What they say: “Do you only care about classified documents being mishandled when Democrats are doing the mishandling?” CNN host Jake Tapper asked Comer.

“Absolutely not,” Comer replied. “Look, we still don’t know what kind of records President Trump had. That’s one of the questions we asked the National Archives.” “At the end of the day, my biggest concern is not the classified documents to be honest with you. What worries me is how there is such a difference in the way former President Trump was dealt with by raiding Mar-a-Lago, getting the security cameras, taking pictures of documents on the ground,” Comer said. has had so many investigations of President Trump I don’t think we need to spend a lot of time investigating President Trump because the Democrats have been doing it for the last six years, he said added. So no one has been investigated more than Donald Trump. Who hasn’t been investigated? Joe Biden, and that’s why we finally launched an investigation into Joe Biden, the House Oversight Committee and hopefully it will be completed as soon as possible.”

Comer and the oversight committee also don’t yet know what kind of documents Biden had.

The big picture: Biden and Trump face separate special counsel investigations into the document cases, both of whom were appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The special counsel against Trump is also investigating Trump’s efforts to nullify the 2020 election.

