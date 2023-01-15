Imran Khan hopes army chief will ensure ‘transparent’ elections





Reiterating his stance on free and fair election in the country, Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan urged Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Asim Munir to ensure a transparent ballot.

[I] I hope the chief of the army in service will ensure transparency [general] elections. The power that the military has is not held by any other institution, the PTI chief said in an interview with reporters in Lahore.

The ousted prime minister, who was ousted in April last year following a no-confidence motion, said no one could stop the country from progressing if Pakistan’s military ‘plays its positive role “.

Commenting on the existence of the establishment in the country’s politics, Khan said: The establishment is a reality and it is above the law. The situation [of the country] will improve when he starts working for the rule of law.

Speaking about his fears of political engineering ahead of general elections due this year, the former prime minister said his party would resist if attempts to reduce his tenure were made in Punjab, pointing out that its members were provoked against him and invited to join the Pakistan People’s Party. (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Political engineering is still ongoing, which is why the [different factions] of the MQM-P [Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan] was merged, he said.

The PTI leader continues to stick to his rhetoric against the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), insisting that he ‘is ready for all talks but against giving the NRO to his opponents’ . United States.

Earlier this month, Imran Khan accused General (Retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa of hiring Haqqani for lobbying in the US against the PTI government in the summer of 2021.

He also stressed the need to approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF) citing default fears.

At the moment, either we are in default or we have the option of the IMF. It would be better in this situation if we went to the IMF, added the ousted Prime Minister.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.suchtv.pk/pakistan/general/item/118255-imran-khan-hopes-army-chief-to-ensure-transparent-elections.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos