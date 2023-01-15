Boris Johnson’s return would be feared by companies





But he faced revelations about his personal finances on Sunday, after it emerged he was on an 800,000 credit facility while at No 10. It was underwritten by Sam Blyth, a Canadian multi-millionaire and distant cousin, because he couldn’t fund his lifestyle with his 164,000 prime minister salary. The arrangement was cleared by the Cabinet Office, but officials told The Sunday Times they were amazed at how close Mr Johnson was to going bankrupt. As he was set up in early 2021, Mr Blyth was being considered for the position of chief executive at the British Council. A spokesperson for Mr Johnson insisted the money was not a loan and all his personal finances ‘are and have been properly reported’. He added that the former prime minister had not helped in any way and was unaware of Mr Blyth’s candidacy for the British Council. There is no suggestion that Mr. Blyth did anything wrong. Sir Howard told the BBC that the financial markets would not want Mr Johnson to return to Downing Street in the near future. I think that would not be welcomed at this stage because people would have no idea of ​​his economic policy, Sir Howard said. Unfortunately, running the country isn’t quite the same as managing your own finances, where it seems there are mysterious people out there out there out there ready to fill in the gaps in the budget. Talk of returning “destabilizing the party” His remarks came as a senior Tory MP warned that fellow Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could not be deposed without triggering another election. Caroline Nokes, who chairs the House of Commons Women’s and Equality Committee, said MPs calling for Mr Johnson’s return destabilize the party. She said: I don’t think you can legitimately have another prime minister without a general election. I warn my colleagues to watch the polls and decide if this is a good idea. I want to hear less about those who seek to sow division and discord and want change and upheaval just for the sake of it. On Mr Johnson, she added: This is not his time. We need sensible, mature politicians who will tackle the problems facing the country with determination, with thought and with prudent policies.

