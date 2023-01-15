Politics
Beijing won’t walk away from Putin in the future either
China had a new foreign minister a few days ago, and he had a quick talk with his Kremlin counterpart. There is no indication that China is changing course on Russia, says an expert.
Munich/Beijing Barely in office, the new Chinese foreign minister has clearly indicated his priorities: Beijing is ready to advance Sino-Russian relations, Qin Gang said on Monday in a phone call with the Russian minister. foreigners Sergei Lavrov. It was Qin’s first meeting with a foreign counterpart since he was named the Chinese government’s top diplomat on Dec. 30 and left the United States, where he previously served as ambassador. During the call, Qin hailed the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between China and Russia and promised to maintain close ties with Lavrov in the future.
Qin’s commitment to Russia comes as no surprise: Since the start of the Russian invasion, the government in Beijing has supported the Kremlin, speaking of conflict instead of war. She calls for negotiations to stop the massacre, but takes no steps in that direction. Beijing has also repeatedly stressed its solid friendship with Moscow.
Foreign Minister Qin continues the policy of his predecessor, Wang Yi. Wang himself was promoted to the 24-person Politburo at the Chinese Communist Party Congress last October, where he remains in charge of Chinese diplomacy. While Wang, together with head of state and party leader Xi Jinping, now sets the guidelines for Chinese foreign policy, it is up to Qin Gang to implement them. Before talking to Lavrov, he may have consulted closely with Wang.
China and Russia: the new Minister of Foreign Affairs continues his country’s journey in Ukraine
Qin Gang, born in 1966, began his diplomatic career at China’s foreign ministry in the late 1980s, later becoming the agency’s spokesperson. Back then, Qin earned a reputation that has stuck with him to this day: Qin was known as a self-styled wolf warrior, a tough diplomat who defended his country’s interests with pithy words and an occasionally aggressive tone. . At the time, he justified his (un)diplomatic style by saying that it was rude to insult China and at the same time want to prevent the country from retaliating. However, more recently, as ambassador to Washington, Qin had clearly taken the verbal step. And this despite the fact that relations between China and the United States have also been strained under Joe Biden. Qin was obviously anxious not to break any more porcelain.
It remains to be seen whether Qin will maintain this new softer tone at the Foreign Ministry. This is supported by the fact that another wolf warrior had left the ministry just days ago: Zhao Lijian, who as Foreign Ministry spokesperson had repeatedly spread conspiracy theories on the origin of the corona virus and caused a diplomatic scandal with Australia. in 2020 because of a tasteless photo montage, was transferred to another department apparently compensates for a demotion for the opinionated Chinese. In any case, observers expect Zhao’s transfer to be the first sign of a change of direction in Chinese diplomacy: Sari Arho Havrn, European China Policy Fellow at the think tank Merics, talks about the offensive of charm of Beijing to save time.
Expert: There is no indication that China will change course towards Russia
Also a report of FinancialTimes suggests that China’s foreign policy is changing. Based on sources in Chinese government circles, the newspaper reports that Beijing may be moving away from Russia, at least a little. China considers it likely that Russia will not win the war against Ukraine and emerge from the conflict as a severely weakened economically and diplomatically weak minor power on the world stage, according to the newspaper. FT an anonymous source.
However, Alexander Gabuev, an expert on Sino-Russian relations at the US think tank Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, does not believe that relations between Beijing and Moscow could change anytime soon. Over the past year, there has been more trade, more military exercises and more business in RMB, the Chinese currency, Gabuev said. There is no indication that China is changing course vis-à-vis Russia.
While Germany and other EU countries have been doing everything they can to sever economic ties with Russia since February 24, 2022, China is doing the opposite. In the energy sector in particular, interdependence is likely to become even closer. It was only in December that Russian President Vladimir Putin opened a new natural gas field in Eastern Siberia, which should lead to a notable increase in exports to China. A second gas pipeline to China is also planned.
It’s not just China’s course on Russia that makes the West feel alienated
In an article for the American business journal The National Interest In late December, the new Foreign Minister Qin Gang, under the title How China Sees the World, again blamed Ukraine and the West for the war. In the long run, people need to realize that basing their security on other countries’ insecurities doesn’t work, Qin writes. In other words, Moscow is not responsible for the war, but rather for Ukraine’s desire to tie itself more closely to the West. Moreover, Qin could not bring himself to condemn Russian crimes in Ukraine in his text.
According to the report of FinancialTimes alongside the alleged hijacking of Russia, Beijing again wants to work more closely with European states. According to quoted government sources, China has recognized that its proximity to Russia jeopardizes trade with the West. That is why Head of State Xi met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and EU Council President Charles Michel last year. And that’s why state visits by French President Emmanuel Macron and Italy’s new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni are planned for this year.
What Beijing forgets, however, is that it is not just China’s support for Russia that is alienating the EU. Threats against Taiwan, the crackdown on the democracy movement in Hong Kong and human rights abuses in Xinjiang province are also ringing alarm bells in the West. So even if China takes its newfound distance from the Kremlin seriously, winning back the hearts of the West won’t be as easy as many people in Beijing’s Zhongnanhai government district imagine. A few steps away from Vladimir Putin and towards Europe are hardly enough.
