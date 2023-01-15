Republicans want Biden’s home visitor logs — but not Trump’s





WASHINGTON, Jan 15 (Reuters) – The Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee on Sunday demanded visitor logs from President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, after classified documents were found in his office and garage.

“Without a list of people who visited his residence, the American people will never know who had access to these highly sensitive documents,” Rep. James Comer said in a letter to White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain. dated Sunday.

Republicans have sought to compare the Biden documents case with that of former President Donald Trump, who faces a federal criminal investigation into his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House. But legal experts say there are stark contrasts between the two cases.

Comer said he would not search visitor records for Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, where more than 100 classified documents were found during an FBI search.

“I don’t think we need to spend a lot of time because the Democrats have been doing it for the past six years,” he said in an interview with CNN on Sunday.

Trump has announced he will seek the presidency again in 2024, with Biden as his expected Democratic rival.

Biden’s revelations emerged last week after his legal team said they found classified documents relating to his tenure as vice president in the Obama administration at his home in Delaware. His lawyers said on Saturday they found five additional pages at his home.

There is no legal requirement for US presidents to disclose visitors to their homes or the White House. The Biden administration reinstated official guest disclosures at the White House and released its first batch of documents in May 2021. Former President Donald Trump had suspended the practice shortly after taking office in 2017.

TRUMP AGAINST. BIDEN DOCUMENT ISSUES

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday launched an investigation into the Justice Department’s handling of improperly stored classified documents in Biden’s possession. Comer’s committee is also reviewing the case.

The investigation comes as Trump faces a federal criminal investigation for mishandling classified documents after his presidency.

In the Biden case, the president’s attorneys notified the National Archives and the Justice Department of the discovery of a small number of documents at a Washington think tank and later at Biden’s home in Wilmington.

In Trump’s case, the National Archives tried for more than a year after Trump’s departure to retrieve all the documents he kept, without success. When Trump finally returned 15 boxes of documents in January 2022, Archives officials discovered they contained classified documents.

After the case was referred to the Justice Department, Trump’s lawyers turned over more documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home and said there were no more documents at the scene. .

This turned out to be wrong. Ultimately, the FBI recovered an additional 13,000 documents, about 100 of which were marked classified, from the estate.

House Democrats introduced the “Mar-a-Lago Act” in 2017 that would require Trump to regularly disclose visitors to his Florida home, but it never passed in the House or in full Congress.

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, outgoing chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said Congress should seek an assessment from the US intelligence community on whether any documents, from Trump or Biden, jeopardize national security. .

“I don’t think we can rule that out without knowing more about the facts,” Schiff said on ABC’s “This Week.”

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Heather Timmons and Lisa Shumaker

