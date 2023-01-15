Trump says Barrasso is McConnell’s lackey, takes more photos of Gordon in radio interview





By Leo Wolfson, State Political [email protected]

Former President Donald Trump described U.S. Senator John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, as the rubber stamp of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnells during a Saturday morning interview with Jeff Wallack on the radio show Wyoming is Right.

Trump also doubled down on his past criticism of Governor Mark Gordon, calling the Republican very liberal in his 30 Minutes interview.

Barrasso has come under fire from some members of his own party after he backed McConnell, R-Kentucky, last summer as the minority leader announced his support for a gun control bill.

Despite his position with McConnell, Barrasso voted against the bill.

Whenever McConnell speaks, he always stands right behind him, Trump said of the senior member of the Wyomings Washington, DC delegation.

Trump also condemned McConnell for helping pass the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill in December, a bill Barrasso did not vote on.

Trump once loved Barrasso

Trump said he had a very favorable view of Barrasso initially when he took office as the 45th president in 2016, but didn’t hear much from him near the end of his term.

I sort of think he’s a good man, but he turned out to be really a lackey for Mitch McConnell, Trump said.

Trump went on to say that McConnell approved of everything President Joe Biden wanted.

McConnell spoke out against Trump and urged the Republican Party to leave the former president.

Election Integrity

Trump had even fewer kind words for Gordon, citing the failure of the legislature last year to pass a cross-voting bill.

Many Republicans believe Democrats cross paths to register and vote as Republicans in the Wyoming primaries.

Trump had called Gordon several times about the bill, which Gordon confirmed last summer.

I thought you should change it (registration law) because I was worried that if you did, maybe Liz Cheney would have a chance, Trump said.

Trump expressed his appreciation for Wyoming voters and their clear message by ousting former U.S. Representative Liz Cheney from office, calling her sick.

Cheney was a vocal critic of Trump and his continued insistence that the 2020 election was rigged and stolen from him.

Said the governor is a very liberal guy

The former president said Gordon told him he couldn’t get the Legislature to pass the crossover bill, which Trump said I don’t tend to believe.

He also insinuated that the Governor may have had other motives as well and that he had guided us.

Many said the cross-vote got Gordon elected in 2018. He won the 2022 Republican primary by a landslide.

He’s a very liberal guy and I don’t think he represents values ​​and that’s how he comes in, he gets the cross vote, Trump said.

Biteman wanted

Trump told Wallack he wants State Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, to run for governor in 2022.

Biteman told the Cowboy State Daily on Thursday that while he was very flattered by Trump’s support and loves him, he decided last year was not the right time to run for office. of governor.

Biteman also said it was too early to tell if he would run in 2026.

Mail-In Ballots Automatic Election Theft

Trump wants all electoral votes to be taken on paper ballots and on Election Day. He also wants all mail-in ballots to be banned unless the voter is seriously ill or a member of the military.

Mailing is automatic theft, his automatic election theft, he said. We need honest elections and we need borders in this country.

His electoral philosophies parallel those of Secretary of State Chuck Gray, whom Trump shouted on Saturday.

Of all the candidates for United States Secretary of State in 2022, Gray was one of only two to continue to question the results of the 2020 election.

Chuck is awesome, Trump said. He did an excellent job. We need 50 of him.

Gray won Trump’s endorsement during his campaign and reiterated past presidents’ claims about the 2020 election. He pledged to remove ballot boxes and make ballot harvesting a crime in the Wyoming, policies that Trump supports.

More praise from the cowboy state

Trump said other candidates might also have beaten Cheney in the primary, but U.S. Representative Hageman, whom he endorsed, did so with great prestige.

Trump also praised Wyoming GOP Chairman Frank Eathorne and said he supported U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis.

In November, Lummis said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should be considered the new leader of the Republican Party. The following month, she voted in favor of a bill codifying same-sex marriage into federal law.

The former president had glowing words for Wyoming as a whole, saying I love these people. It’s a big state.

Trump mentioned how he won Wyoming by a bigger margin than any other state in the 2020 election.

Wyomings Trump support beat Alabama, he beat Tennessee, he said.

Very sad what Bidens is doing to us

Trump said he could get anything by negotiating with Mexico while president, referring to the Americas leveraging power in economic talks. He lamented Bidens’ performance in border management.

It is very sad what is happening to this country, he said.

Trump said people who immigrate to America from Central America don’t do very well in life, also saying many come from mental institutions.

He also criticized Bidens military withdrawal from Afghanistan, even though it was his administration’s plan that was mostly followed by the Biden administration.

We would have left at the same time, but we would have left with dignity, he said.

Natural resources

Trump said it was so sad what happened to energy in Wyoming.

Since taking office, Biden has imposed various moratoriums on federal oil drilling leases in the state.

They take away your rights, they take away your wealth, Trump said. Frankly, they hurt our country very badly. The amount of money you’re talking about, the amount of income you’re talking about.

Trump described Wyoming as one of the most beautiful places in the world, but complained that the state would have been forced to install wind turbines on its plains.

He said he would work to fight for Wyoming’s energy resources if re-elected president in 2024.

Absolutely crazy mineral policy

Likewise, Trump is not a fan of the Green New Deal, which Biden has backed.

You have such incredible wealth, such incredible, clean and beautiful wealth right under your feet and our government will not allow you to use it. This is absolutely insane, Trump said.

Conversely, he said Wyoming was sitting on liquid gold with its oil and coal resources.

When you look at all these wind farms, they’re going everywhere, he says. #1, they don’t work. No 2, they are a very expensive form of energy.

Although wind power can be very expensive to use, there is no evidence that it does not work at all.

Trump also touched on some of the negatives of electric vehicles, noting that their batteries are almost entirely made in China and are difficult to dispose of when they run out.

As for Wyoming’s water rights granted to third parties, Trump said it wouldn’t even be discussed if he wins a second term.

