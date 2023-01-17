Politics
HarperCollins to publish Boris Johnson’s memoir
Boris Johnson has signed a contract with HarperCollins to publish a memoir chronicling his turbulent time as British Prime Minister during Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic.
The publisher said Monday that it had acquired Johnson’s autobiography but the book did not yet have a title or target release date.
Johnson, who served as prime minister from 2019 to September last year, is a bestselling author with nearly a dozen books to his name, although he failed to deliver a promised biography of William Shakespeare after taking a lead in 2015.
Both HarperCollins and Johnson declined to comment on Johnson’s memoir fee, but industry experts have suggested the MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip is likely to receive a seven-figure sum given his international fame.
A publishing insider said the amount would depend on HarperCollins’ assessment of the book’s performance in the United States, its most lucrative market. While Johnson may not reach the 4.6 million advance obtained by former British Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair in 2010 for his autobiography, the person said he could command a significant figure based on the soap opera. pure would sell well.
The book is likely to attract widespread attention given Johnson’s central role in British politics over the past decade.
The former mayor of London became a key figure in the successful campaign to get Britain out of the EU, ahead of a failed bid to run for leader of the Conservative party.
This was followed by a period as Foreign Secretary, then after Theresa Mays resigned, successfully entered Downing Street and triumphed in the 2019 general election, in which he secured an 80-seat majority in the House of Commons.
The memoirs are also expected to detail Johnsons fall as prime minister after a series of scandals within Number 10, including the Partygate affair involving rule-breaking gatherings during the Covid lockdowns.
Johnson’s books had mixed success. They range from The Churchill Factora biography of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, which sold over 300,000 copies, to a children’s book, Perils of Insistent Parentswhich only sold a few thousand.
Since leaving office, Johnson has done more than 1.3 million speaking sixes, billing up to 277,000 at a time.
It emerged last week that he had received 1min from Christopher Harborne, a tycoon who previously bankrolled the Brexit party.
The money was donated to an organization called The Office of Boris Johnson Ltd, which was set up to support the public lives of former prime ministers.
An aide to Johnson said the money would sustain the operation of the office, which has three staff, for several years. It’s not a comeback plan or anything like that, the aide said. Members may not use their office in the House of Commons for activities beyond strictly parliamentary functions.
Meanwhile, Johnson has been living for the past four months in a 20-minute property on one of Britain’s most expensive streets in Knightsbridge, central London. The house is owned by Lady Carole Bamford, wife of JCB building tycoon and Tory peer Lord Anthony Bamford.
This setup was revealed in the MPs Register of Financial Interests, where Johnson declared concessional use of housing for me and my family since September 2 worth £10,000 a month.
Johnson’s assistant said he paid rent on the property.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/26c4302f-95b8-4a4f-8bd2-7c2892be281e
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- HarperCollins to publish Boris Johnson’s memoir
- Angela Bassett shares a ‘prayer’ she has for Hollywood after the success of Black Panther
- China takes four titles at WTT Contender Durban
- With the onset of winter, flu, other illnesses increase
- Magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits Camarines Norte
- Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President orders national police chief to take strong action against perpetrators of clashes in North Morowali
- Embattled actor Kevin Spacey hailed in Italy for his achievements
- The Sun suddenly has an X-class flare at us.why it is happening and what it means
- Naked attraction: Anya Taylor-Joy proves why the nude dress remains the style must-have for savvy it girls
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Enjoying nature may reduce need for drugs, study finds
- Massachusetts hockey community mourns death of Southeastern/Bristol-Plymouth sophomore goalie Dylan Quinn