HarperCollins to publish Boris Johnson’s memoir

Boris Johnson has signed a contract with HarperCollins to publish a memoir chronicling his turbulent time as British Prime Minister during Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The publisher said Monday that it had acquired Johnson’s autobiography but the book did not yet have a title or target release date.

Johnson, who served as prime minister from 2019 to September last year, is a bestselling author with nearly a dozen books to his name, although he failed to deliver a promised biography of William Shakespeare after taking a lead in 2015.

Both HarperCollins and Johnson declined to comment on Johnson’s memoir fee, but industry experts have suggested the MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip is likely to receive a seven-figure sum given his international fame.

A publishing insider said the amount would depend on HarperCollins’ assessment of the book’s performance in the United States, its most lucrative market. While Johnson may not reach the 4.6 million advance obtained by former British Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair in 2010 for his autobiography, the person said he could command a significant figure based on the soap opera. pure would sell well.

The book is likely to attract widespread attention given Johnson’s central role in British politics over the past decade.

The former mayor of London became a key figure in the successful campaign to get Britain out of the EU, ahead of a failed bid to run for leader of the Conservative party.

This was followed by a period as Foreign Secretary, then after Theresa Mays resigned, successfully entered Downing Street and triumphed in the 2019 general election, in which he secured an 80-seat majority in the House of Commons.

The memoirs are also expected to detail Johnsons fall as prime minister after a series of scandals within Number 10, including the Partygate affair involving rule-breaking gatherings during the Covid lockdowns.

Johnson’s books had mixed success. They range from The Churchill Factora biography of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, which sold over 300,000 copies, to a children’s book, Perils of Insistent Parentswhich only sold a few thousand.

Since leaving office, Johnson has done more than 1.3 million speaking sixes, billing up to 277,000 at a time.

It emerged last week that he had received 1min from Christopher Harborne, a tycoon who previously bankrolled the Brexit party.

The money was donated to an organization called The Office of Boris Johnson Ltd, which was set up to support the public lives of former prime ministers.

An aide to Johnson said the money would sustain the operation of the office, which has three staff, for several years. It’s not a comeback plan or anything like that, the aide said. Members may not use their office in the House of Commons for activities beyond strictly parliamentary functions.

Meanwhile, Johnson has been living for the past four months in a 20-minute property on one of Britain’s most expensive streets in Knightsbridge, central London. The house is owned by Lady Carole Bamford, wife of JCB building tycoon and Tory peer Lord Anthony Bamford.

This setup was revealed in the MPs Register of Financial Interests, where Johnson declared concessional use of housing for me and my family since September 2 worth £10,000 a month.

Johnson’s assistant said he paid rent on the property.