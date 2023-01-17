Putin denounces kyiv’s “destructive” policies and Western arms deliveries to Ukraine





Russian President Vladimir Putin has slammed the Ukrainian government’s “destructive” policies and increased Western arms shipments to kyiv as the war in the former Soviet republic drags on for more than 300 days. Putin was quoted by the Kremlin press service as having made the remark during a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday. The Russian leader said that kyiv was pursuing a “destructive policy which is based on the intensification of hostilities with the support of Western sponsors, who are accelerating deliveries of arms and military equipment”. Putin also accused the Ukrainian government of rejecting his offer to stop the fighting on Christmas Day, saying: “kyiv’s decision to reject a Christmas ceasefire proposal is another proof of its hypocritical policy. . The Kremlin press service said Putin and Erdogan also discussed an exchange of Russian and Ukrainian prisoners of war, including wounded soldiers. The Turkish president, for his part, reportedly “reiterated that Turkey is ready to facilitate and mediate the establishment of a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine”. The British government announced over the weekend that it would supply Kyiv with 14 Challenger 2 tanks, making it the first Western country to supply heavy tanks following appeals from Ukraine. Responding to the move, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that tanks Britain plans to send to Ukraine will “burn” there, warning the West against sending more advanced weapons to the former Soviet republic, since such shipments will not “change” the outcome. of the war. The Kremlin spokesman also said the UK is using Ukraine as a tool to achieve what he calls London’s anti-Russian goals. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said over the weekend that Ukraine could expect more heavy weapons following demands from kyiv. France also announced that it will send its AMX-10 RCarmored light combat vehicles, qualified as wheeled tank destroyers or light tanks, to Ukraine. Meanwhile, the United States has said it will consider supplying Ukraine with Bradley fighting vehicles, while Germany has pledged to send 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles within weeks. as part of a new phase of support coordinated with Washington. Russia launched what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine with the stated aim of “denazifying” the country on February 24, 2022. Since then, the United States and Europe have imposed waves of economic sanctions without precedent to Moscow and gave Ukraine amassing tens of billions of dollars worth of weapons, including rocket systems, drones, armored vehicles and communications systems. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned of sanctions and Western military assistance will only prolong the war.

