Politics
China’s crushing debt burden points to even deeper problems
Beijing has finally begun to recognize its serious financial problems. A few weeks ago, after procrastinating for more than a year, it took steps to reliquefy its struggling real estate sector. More recently, he announced a new financial stability law which, according to Vice President of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) Liu Guoqiang, aims to control risk. Such measures may offer temporary relief, but they cannot solve China’s deeper economic problems and their reflection in financial markets.
The scale of China’s debt problem is truly staggering. Finally, debt of all kinds, public and private and in all sectors of the economy amounted to the equivalent of $51.9 trillion, nearly three times the size of China’s economy as measured. by the country’s gross domestic product. This is the highest level recorded in 27 years since Beijing started tracking such statistics. Things look set to get worse. According to the Beijing-backed National Institution for Finance and Development, local authorities are expected to issue new debt of some 4 trillion yuan, or the equivalent of $570 billion, next year.
China’s debt overhang far exceeds the burden facing the United States. As recently as 2020, total US debt to GDP exceeded that of China. But by mid-2022, China’s relative debt burden was 40% higher than that of the Americas. While this comparison does not highlight the precarious situation of China, it should be considered that more developed countries, such as the United States, tend, due to their greater relative wealth, to have a relative burden of higher debt and can bear them more easily than less developed economies. , like China.
The local government seems to be the culprit in China’s global debt quagmire. It’s not that the localities followed bawdy policies. They are tools of central planners in Beijing. When these planners launch a spending program, such as the recent infrastructure construction plan, they require the local government to issue the debt needed to fund the effort. This debt has increased by 11% through mid-2022, the most recent period for which data is available, fast enough to more than overcome the modest declines in private borrowing aided by the hazy economic outlook.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
Behind these frightening trends lie two other fundamental problems facing the Chinese economy and its financial markets. The first of these is China’s demographic imperative. Because Beijing has imposed a one-child rule on families for decades, China now lacks young workers to support a disproportionately retired population, a situation that will only get worse in the years to come. A summary from the Pew Research Center estimates that China’s population has already begun to decline and soon the economy will have fewer than three working-age people for every retiree. Since these three workers cannot produce the required surplus, Beijing will have to resort to debt to cover its social security pension obligations.
Perhaps at an even more fundamental level (if one is conceivable) debt also reflects an essential part of communist economic management. Unlike a predominantly market-based system, where various actors pursue a wide variety of investments, China’s reliance on centralized management dominated by state-owned enterprises tends to channel economic resources into a few major programs. When these are successful, the results are impressive, but when they fail to address underlying economic needs, the losses and accompanying debt can reach massive proportions. Recent property development failures are indicative. Private companies are involved, of course, but the scale of the failures nevertheless reflects the enormous importance that central planners previously placed on residential construction, so important in fact that at its peak the sector accounted for 30% of the economy. China may have changed direction since then, but the debt remains and failed developments cannot sustain it. Real estate isn’t the only mistake either. Other such mistakes contributed to the over-indebtedness that is now so evident in the numbers.
As serious as the issue is, it would be a mistake to see it as an impending disaster. On the contrary, the debt burden and the need to redirect economic resources to support it will limit the ability of economies to pursue other potentially promising investments. The debt burden will therefore tend to slow the pace of economic growth in China, certainly compared to the rapid rates of the not too distant past. Because China’s demographics won’t change anytime soon and because President Xi Jinping is centralizing economic decisions even more than in the past, it looks like the debt problem will only get worse, with all its deleterious effects on the pace growth of the economy.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/miltonezrati/2023/01/16/chinas-overwhelming-debt-burden-points-to-still-deeper-problems/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ECP arrest warrants against Imran suspended
- China’s crushing debt burden points to even deeper problems
- PM Narendra Modi chats with BS Yediyurappa during BJP Sparks Buzz Over Karnataka Plan
- Universal called for yet another super restrictive ride
- Andrew Tate luxury cars seized, properties raided – BBC News
- South Florida Mens Tennis Drops match against FAU
- View Photos – Hollywood Life
- The red dress worn by 2 generations of girls began its third
- Stay Up-to-Date on COVID-19 Vaccine, Boosters
- Putin denounces kyiv’s “destructive” policies and Western arms deliveries to Ukraine
- Where to watch The Last of Us in the UK
- Google’s DeepMind says it’s launching a more mature ChatGPT rival soon