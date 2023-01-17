China’s crushing debt burden points to even deeper problems

(Photo by John S Lander/LightRocket via Getty Images) Light Rocket via Getty Images

Beijing has finally begun to recognize its serious financial problems. A few weeks ago, after procrastinating for more than a year, it took steps to reliquefy its struggling real estate sector. More recently, he announced a new financial stability law which, according to Vice President of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) Liu Guoqiang, aims to control risk. Such measures may offer temporary relief, but they cannot solve China’s deeper economic problems and their reflection in financial markets.

The scale of China’s debt problem is truly staggering. Finally, debt of all kinds, public and private and in all sectors of the economy amounted to the equivalent of $51.9 trillion, nearly three times the size of China’s economy as measured. by the country’s gross domestic product. This is the highest level recorded in 27 years since Beijing started tracking such statistics. Things look set to get worse. According to the Beijing-backed National Institution for Finance and Development, local authorities are expected to issue new debt of some 4 trillion yuan, or the equivalent of $570 billion, next year.

China’s debt overhang far exceeds the burden facing the United States. As recently as 2020, total US debt to GDP exceeded that of China. But by mid-2022, China’s relative debt burden was 40% higher than that of the Americas. While this comparison does not highlight the precarious situation of China, it should be considered that more developed countries, such as the United States, tend, due to their greater relative wealth, to have a relative burden of higher debt and can bear them more easily than less developed economies. , like China.

The local government seems to be the culprit in China’s global debt quagmire. It’s not that the localities followed bawdy policies. They are tools of central planners in Beijing. When these planners launch a spending program, such as the recent infrastructure construction plan, they require the local government to issue the debt needed to fund the effort. This debt has increased by 11% through mid-2022, the most recent period for which data is available, fast enough to more than overcome the modest declines in private borrowing aided by the hazy economic outlook.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Behind these frightening trends lie two other fundamental problems facing the Chinese economy and its financial markets. The first of these is China’s demographic imperative. Because Beijing has imposed a one-child rule on families for decades, China now lacks young workers to support a disproportionately retired population, a situation that will only get worse in the years to come. A summary from the Pew Research Center estimates that China’s population has already begun to decline and soon the economy will have fewer than three working-age people for every retiree. Since these three workers cannot produce the required surplus, Beijing will have to resort to debt to cover its social security pension obligations.

Perhaps at an even more fundamental level (if one is conceivable) debt also reflects an essential part of communist economic management. Unlike a predominantly market-based system, where various actors pursue a wide variety of investments, China’s reliance on centralized management dominated by state-owned enterprises tends to channel economic resources into a few major programs. When these are successful, the results are impressive, but when they fail to address underlying economic needs, the losses and accompanying debt can reach massive proportions. Recent property development failures are indicative. Private companies are involved, of course, but the scale of the failures nevertheless reflects the enormous importance that central planners previously placed on residential construction, so important in fact that at its peak the sector accounted for 30% of the economy. China may have changed direction since then, but the debt remains and failed developments cannot sustain it. Real estate isn’t the only mistake either. Other such mistakes contributed to the over-indebtedness that is now so evident in the numbers.

As serious as the issue is, it would be a mistake to see it as an impending disaster. On the contrary, the debt burden and the need to redirect economic resources to support it will limit the ability of economies to pursue other potentially promising investments. The debt burden will therefore tend to slow the pace of economic growth in China, certainly compared to the rapid rates of the not too distant past. Because China’s demographics won’t change anytime soon and because President Xi Jinping is centralizing economic decisions even more than in the past, it looks like the debt problem will only get worse, with all its deleterious effects on the pace growth of the economy.