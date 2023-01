Fox News contributor says network wants to overtake Trump

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis delivered to your inboxGet our free Inside Washington email

Fox News and the rest of the conservative-leaning media want to ditch Donald Trump, a Fox panelist said recently.

“There is no doubt that the majority of the conservative Fox media have a strong desire to get away from Donald Trump above all else and are not giving him enough attention and giving him enough airtime and ink. like they used to,” said NPR reporter and Fox News contributor Mara. Liasson argued on MediaBuzz on Sunday.

Liasson added that it was another question whether conservative voters were also getting tired of Mr. Trump.

The NPR reporter cited recent examples such as Mr. Trump’s hometown newspaper, the New York Post, derisively referring to him as a Florida retiree and only covering his recent 2024 campaign announcement. on page 26. The Post, owned by Rupert Murdoch, has previously praised Mr. Trump.

The Independent has contacted Fox News for comment.

Mr Trump rose to prominence in part because of his ability to garner round-the-clock media coverage on Fox News and beyond, but the former president’s relationship with the network frayed for years .

Mr Trumps team reportedly hammered Rupert Murdoch after Fox News called Arizona State for the Biden campaign in the 2020 election.

The media mogul hit back, publicly urging Mr Trump not to remain obsessed with the past.

It’s crucial that conservatives play an active and forceful role in this debate, but that won’t happen if President Trump remains focused on the past, Murdoch said at a News Corp shareholder meeting shortly. after the elections. The past is the past, and the country is now in a contest to define the future.

Fox News rarely airs more full Trump rallies, and the former president is increasingly vocal in his criticism of his former ally.

He recently posted on Truth Social that he felt the media was reverting to their 2016 attitudes towards him, dismissing his political ambitions until he scored a shock victory.

“Fox News and the Wall [Street] Journal were terrible for me, much like today, UNTIL I WON THE ELECTION. CNN, when they actually had great ratings, was terrific. They had me covered no matter where I went, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, Mr. Trump wrote.

Tensions between Trump and the broader conservative establishment have grown since Mr Trump promised the red wave of Republican victories did not materialize midterm in 2022.

As The Independent reported, election-denying candidates copying the Trump style have fared particularly badly across the country.

Mr. Trump, apparently tired of the GOP, teased his candidacy as a third-party nominee.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/fox-news-donald-trump-midterms-b2263378.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos