Trump sounds like a ‘Jack*ss’ on mail-in ballot hypocrisy





MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace pulled no punches Monday when she read excerpts from former President Donald Trump’s deposition in the E. John Carroll.

Carroll, a prominent writer and media personality, accused Trump of sexual assault in 2020 and is suing him now. A federal judge recently unsealed portions of Trump’s October deposition in the case.

To start the discussion, Wallace read an excerpt from the deposition on his MSNBC show Deadline: White House:

Trump: That’s a big big hoax. She’s a liar and she’s sick, in my opinion. Really sick. Something wrong with her? E. Jean Carol’s lawyer: Okay. In addition to the Russia hoax, the Ukraine hoax. Isn’t it true that you also called the use of mail in ballots a hoax? Trump: Yes, I do. Of course I do. I think these are very dishonest, very dishonest ballots.E. Jean Carol’s lawyer: And isn’t it true that you yourself voted by mail? Trump’s lawyer: Objection. Trump I do. I do.

Other than making him look like a moron, what’s the legal meaning of that? Wallace then asked Katie Phang, a lawyer and MSNBC host.

The legal significance is that it occurs again and again. And more importantly, later in his deposition, Nicolle, he outright denies ever touching a woman and any part of her body. Specifically, this is to deny that he touches a woman on her chest or buttocks or any other sexual part without her consent. He says no under oath, Phang replied.

You and I both know the whole world knows that on that Access Hollywood tape he bragged that he’d grab ’em by the blanks and he could do it when you’re a star. I mean, he’s caught up in repeated lies throughout this court journey of this videotaped sworn deposition, Phang adds.

We all think and we all know that his credibility is suspect. But as far as the particular facts of this case go, the more you are portrayed as a liar, the more of a liar you are and a jury is going to determine that. And it’s ridiculous that he wants to call E. Jean a liar when the facts argue for the truth, which she said as she went along, she concluded.

Watch the full clip above via MSNBC

Do you have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mediaite.com/tv/trump-sounds-like-a-jackss-over-mail-in-ballot-hypocrisy-caught-in-repeated-lies-throughout-deposition-msnbc-hosts/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos