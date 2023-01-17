BJP proposes resolution against opposition attacks on PM Modi, cites court orders | Latest India News





In a policy resolution tabled at its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the negative campaigning and personalized attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the opposition had been exposed and overturned by the courts. Briefing the media on the resolution, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the court judgments underscored that the prime minister’s intention was good and his incorruptible leadership was reinforced. Unfounded allegations were made against Prime Minister Modi, but the overwhelming legal response exposed the opposition, she said, citing the political resolution. The NEC meeting brings together Prime Minister Modi, 35 Union Ministers, 12 Chief Ministers and over 300 delegates. Nine different issues were raised in the resolution; these include how negative campaigning and abusive language was used against the prime minister. The questions reached the Supreme Court and each time the courts commented on the opposition’s negative campaign and exposed it, she said. Referring to six cases where the courts ruled in favor of the prime minister and the government, she said that based on the evidence, the judgment in the Pegasus spyware case was in favor of the government. The other cases were related to alleged bribes in the Rafale deal, demonetization, undermining of ED’s money laundering investigation, central project vista and booking for the economically weaker section (EWS quota). The political resolution was proposed by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and seconded by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Karnataka Cabinet Minister Govind Karjol. Sithararman said the resolution mentioned India’s growing influence and prestige on the world stage. India’s image on the world stage is at an all-time high, be it the leadership of the G20, the SCO or the UN Security Council, and the image of prime ministers continues to dominate the global agenda, she said. The NEC also discussed how the PM’s statement that this is not an era for war was quoted in the communiqué from the G20 summit held in Bali. The National Executive also thanked Prime Minister Modi for the global acceptance of the G20 mantra under India’s Presidency of One Earth, One Family and One Future. Apart from this, the NEC also thanked the Prime Minister for his initiative in the UN reforms, she said. The resolution mentioned the BJP’s historic victory in Gujarat and the party’s best performance in the SC and ST reserved seats. The resolution noted that Gujarat’s outcome will impact all nine assembly elections as well as the 2024 general election, it said. The Kashi Tamil Sangamam recently held in Varansi was also mentioned in the resolution and the minister said the role of the Prime Minister in reviving religious and traditional heritage was appreciated. Members also highlighted and appreciated the Prime Minister’s efforts to enhance cultural and spiritual heritage through the construction of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and the redevelopment of the Mahakal Temple of Ujjain, among others, she said. A reference to the PM Man Ki Baat radio address was also made in the resolution. The monthly address has been branded as an apolitical platform in which the prime minister has been turned into a permanent bridge to connect with the masses. The resolution also mentioned the government’s decision to celebrate December 26 as Vir Bal Diwas to mark the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh’s son. He said the decision was a seva for the Sikh community. Responding to a question, the minister said there was no discussion on whether to give party chairman JP Nadda an extension on the first day of the NEC.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Smriti covers an intersection of politics and governance. Having spent over a decade in journalism, she combines old-school leg work with modern storytelling tools.

…See the details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/bjp-moves-political-resolution-against-opposition-s-personal-attacks-on-pm-modi-101673884729266.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos