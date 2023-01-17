Jokowi asks PDAMs to maintain drinking water tariffs





JAKARTA, investor.id – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has asked local governments to play an optimal role in maintaining and controlling inflation. He underlined the efforts that must be made by the regional government to control inflation linked to the stability of food prices and drinking water tariffs at the level of regional drinking water companies (PDAM). As far as possible, the regions are asked not to increase the drinking water tariffs of the PDAM. “I request all governors, regents and mayors as well as Bank Indonesia to continue to monitor the prices of goods and services on the ground. For it to always be detected as early as possible before major incidents happen, we can hunt them and anticipate that we will finish them,” the president said at the 2023 National Coordination Meeting of Regional and Forkompinda Chiefs in Sentul, West Java, Tuesday ( 1/17/2023). Joko Widodo also instructed the Logistics Agency (Bulog) to maintain food price stability in the regions. From field surveys, his team found an increase in the price of rice in 79 regions, an increase in the price of eggs in 89 regions, an increase in the price of tomatoes in 82 regions, and an increase in the price of chicken from purebred in 75 regions. “Please governors, regents and mayors often enter the market to properly verify on the ground whether the data provided is in line with the facts on the ground. Already ofno Another season (report) that is ABS (as long as Mr. Happy),” Joko Widodo said. According to data from the Central Statistical Agency (BPS), the inflation rate mup to mwe th (m-to-m) December 2022 of 0.66% and the inflation rate thereear to Date (year-over-year) December 2022 by 5.51%. The President asked the BPS to provide optimal data insights to regional leaders to produce targeted policies. For the tariff component regulated by the government, Joko Widodo highlighted the issue of water tariffs at PDAMs, as this directly affects people’s livelihoods. He asked the local government to keep water tariffs stable at PDAM. “When it comes to transport tariffs, for example, PDAM tariffs have to be determined carefully, which can lead to higher inflation. So it’s calculated correctly, if it’s still strong, it can be detained. If it’s not loud, go as small as possible. Don’t let PDAM increase (the fare) more than 100 percent,” Jokowi concluded. Publisher: Nasori ([email protected])

