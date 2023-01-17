China’s top diplomat plans European tour to unfreeze ties – POLITICO





Press play to listen to this article Expressed by artificial intelligence. The top Chinese diplomat will visit Germany and Belgium next month in a bid to restore relations with a skeptical Europe, POLITICO can reveal. Wang Yi will attend the Munich security conference and visit EU headquarters, according to three diplomats familiar with his plan, although one diplomat said specific dates for the trip to Brussels have yet to be announced. decided. The tour represents an opportunity to overcome tensions in relations between China and Europe, amid Beijing’s continued support for Moscow despite Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Wang was promoted from the foreign minister to the 24-person Politburo, the ruling body of the Communist Party, to oversee foreign affairs. He will be the most senior official to visit Europe since the Communist Party Congress in October, which formalized Xi Jinping’s maintenance of breaking standards at the head of the world’s second largest economy as well as the possible end by China of the measures restrictions in the event of a pandemic at the beginning of this year. . With the United States as its main strategic rival, China is looking for ways to restore warmer relations with Europe through diplomatic engagement. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and European Council President Charles Michel visited Beijing in November and December, earning what they called Xi’s expression of disapproval over Russia’s threat to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine. Xi also met with Italian, Dutch and Spanish leaders at the G20 summit in November. French President Emmanuel Macron has said he will visit China early this year. “China has moved closer to Europe in recent weeks,” a diplomat said. The European External Action Service, the EU’s diplomatic arm, did not respond to a request for comment. China’s mission to the EU did not respond when asked to comment on Wang’s plans. Wang’s trip comes as the EU attempts to elevate its direct contact with Beijing’s Byzantine bureaucracy. When former Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi was elevated to the rank of Party diplomacy chief, he stopped dealing with the EU, leaving it to new Minister Wang as he mainly focused on relations American-Chinese. There are also signs of increased contact between Beijing and Washington, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken due to visit Beijing earlier this year to “expand cooperation.” Despite Beijing’s warning of nuclear threats from Moscow, Chinese and Russian leaders have united to strengthen an alternative alliance to the Western world order. In his final call with Putin on Dec. 30, Xi hailed a “more mature and resilient” comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, noting a “record record” for bilateral trade in the first 11 months of last year. . Chinese diplomats, meanwhile, have sought to downplay Beijing’s ties with Moscow, which came to a head just weeks before the Russian invasion when Xi and Putin announced a “limitless” partnership. China’s new EU ambassador Fu Cong says ‘people shouldn’t over-interpret’ labels such as ‘no limits’, adding that Beijing could describe relations with the EU in the same terms . Several officials who met with Fu, who took office a month ago, said he was keen to see how to revive the stalled ratification process on the EU-China Comprehensive Investment Agreement. The deal, pushed fervently by former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the European Commission’s trade department, remained ‘frozen’ by the European Parliament after Beijing sanctioned some EU lawmakers in response to the sanction. by the EU of Chinese officials implicated in the crackdown on Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang.

