TV Tonight: A Sobering Look at Narendra Modis’ Treatment of Indian Muslims | Television

India: the Modi question 9 p.m., BBC 2 Narendra Modi is one of the brightest of the wave of far-right populist politicians that emerged a decade ago. While Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro are left behind for now, Modi continues to enjoy huge support in India. But big questions remain, including over Modis’ aggressive Hindu nationalism and his treatment of the large Muslim minority. This series traces his journey to power, beginning with a detailed look at the events in Gujarat in 2002, when Modi was actually accused of enabling a massacre of Muslims. Phil Harrison winter guard 8 p.m., BBC 2 One way to get through January is to appreciate the wonders of wildlife right under your nose. Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan are on hand to help with this, settling on Wild Ken Hill in Norfolk to survey the flora and fauna. Meanwhile, Iolo Williams and Gillian Burke go hunting for badgers in and around Edinburgh. Healthy. pH Know Your Shit: In Our Guts 8 p.m., Channel 4 This tangy new series digs into our stools for clues of well-being. This week: a model who doesn’t empty her bowels for weeks and an elderly woman who has developed an interesting coping mechanism for her occasional incontinence. pH Bradley & Barney Walsh: Broken Dad 9 p.m., TVI Barney and Bradley Walsh in the Guatemalan jungle. Photography: ITV The comedic exploits of the father-son duo continue in Guatemala. Central America Willy Wonka leads a shamanic ritual, using the powers of chili chocolate to channel higher dimensional energy, then events take a turn as the dizzy-prone Bradley sees a bike trip turn into a dream of fever on the tightrope. Danielle DeWolfe 24 hours in A&E 9 p.m., Channel 4 Hospital dramas might make us jaded at the sight of doctors trying to bring a heart back to life, but here it is in reality: Kye, an 18-year-old footballer, has gone into cardiac arrest. Her story dominates an episode that also features a broken ankle and a knocked-out nose. Jack Seale The family heap 9:30 p.m., TVI In this Liverpool series from Bafta-winning writer Brian Dooley, four sisters sort through their late parents’ belongings before putting the house on the market. Conflicts between sisters made great comedy-drama (see Bad Sisters); with a cast including The Trips Claire Keelan, this hopes to follow suit. Ellen E. Jones

