Jokowi asks the regent to the governor: enter the market frequently, check the field properly





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo alias Jokowi called on all local governments, from governors to mayors and regents, to monitor prices diligently basic needs In the field. “Please, regents, mayors, governors, visit the market often, check properly on the ground whether the data provided is consistent with the facts on the ground,” Jokowi said during the opening of the national coordination meeting. regional and Forkopimda chiefs to the SICC. , Sentul, Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Read: Jokowi asks the PDAM not to increase drinking water tariffs by more than 100%, this is the reason From the data collected on the ground, Jokowi said, it is hoped that he will be able to provide the big picture for each regional leader in determining economic policy. “Be careful, everyone has to be careful. Everyone has to work hard. 2023 will be another test year for our economy and the world,” Jokowi said. “It’s off season now, subordinate abs (as long as you’re happy), check straight on the pitch,” he added. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgiva’s statement is one that worries Jokowi about Indonesia’s economic situation. Because right now there are already about 70 countries that are in recession and are becoming IMF patients. “Even though our economic growth is in a very good position, be careful,” Jokowi said. Today, Tuesday, January 17, 2023, all regional leaders and elements of the Regional Leaders Communication Forum (Forkopimda) from TNI, Polri, Attorney General’s Office and other institutions gathered at the Sentul International Convention Center (SICC) to organize a national coordination meeting. Meeting. The theme of the national coordination meeting is strengthening economic growth and controlling Inflation. Also read: Ganjar urges all parties to monitor commodity prices in an orderly manner and be more diligent in getting to market Follow the news latest news from Tempo on Google News, click here.

