Negative opposition campaign to harm PM Modi personally denied: BJP resolution





A policy resolution proposed at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive meeting on Monday accused the opposition of waging a ‘negative campaign’ and using abusive language against the government to ‘damage’ the prime minister Narendra Modi “personally”, and claimed that the Supreme Court verdicts revealed it. The opposition had unleashed a negative campaign that included abusive language and negative tone to personally harm the Prime Minister. The issues were taken to the Supreme Court and they were dismissed by the legal response whether it was the Rafale issue, demonetization, money laundering cases by the Enforcement Branch, the Central Vista project, or even the reserve for the economically weakest section, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while briefing the media on the political resolution. She said the court rendered a favorable judgment on these issues. The resolution was proposed by Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju who was supported by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Karnataka Minister Govind Karjol said Sitharaman. Sitharaman said Prime Minister Modi is seen as an “incorruptible leader” and the image of the nation under his leadership has also improved. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intention for the good of the country has been reaffirmed, the resolution says. Prime Minister’s Intent Cleared Prime Minister Modi is seen as an incorruptible leader who works for the country, Sitharaman said. The finance minister also hailed the party’s historic victory in the recently concluded elections in Gujarat, where the party turned opposition from power to power. The resolution notes that Gujarat’s outcome will also impact several upcoming elections, including the Lok Sabha polls scheduled for 2024. She also said that through “non-political platforms like Mann ki Baat”, the Prime Minister has built a bridge between ordinary people and the government. The prime minister’s role in advancing the cultural and spiritual issue has been consistent, and his role in reviving cultural heritage has been appreciated, Sitharaman said. Read also Alarm bells for the BJP? Support from unlikely neighborhoods as Rahul Gandhis Bharat Jodo Yatra crosses UP The resolution also appreciated the contribution of BJP National Chairman JP Nadda to the saffron party. The party’s two-day national executive meeting is being held in the nation’s capital to discuss the party’s preparations for the nine state elections coming this year and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Ahead of the meeting which was held at the NDMC Convention Centre, the Prime Minister held a road show in the nation’s capital on Monday.

