Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi opens national coordination meeting of regional chiefs and Forkopimda in 2023

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) opened the National Coordination Meeting (Rakornas) of Regional Leaders and Regional Leadership Communication Forums (Forkopimda) across Indonesia in 2023, at Sentul International Convention Center (SICC), Sentul, West Java, Tuesday (01/17/2023).
On this occasion, President Jokowi expressed his gratitude for the hard work of all parties, both central and regional, so that the COVID-19 pandemic in the country can be controlled and economic growth can be maintained.
Thank God we have managed and controlled the pandemic well, and we can also have economic stabilitymanage, we maintain it so that it is in a very good position. It’s thanks to the hard work of all of us, the president said.
The President gave an example, the level of vaccination against COVID-19 in Indonesia has reached 448 million doses of injections. The president admitted that injecting 448 million doses of vaccine was not an easy task, but it was possible to do so thanks to the support of various national elements.
Injecting 448 million injections is not an easy thing, but because the TNI is also involved, the police are also involved, all governors, regents, mayors, down to RT/RW level are all involved. This is what leads us to solve COVID-19 well, he said.
The president also compared handling a pandemic in the country to the style of playing football total soccerwhere all the elements participate.
“We are really total soccer at that time, everyone was running here and there, jumbled up because we really wanted COVID-19 to be solved,” he said.
Amid a pandemic and economic downturn in a number of countries, the president added, Indonesia has also been able to record good economic growth. In the third quarter of 2022, the Indonesian economy was able to grow by 5.72% and in the fourth quarter of 2022, it is expected to grow by 5.2 to 5.3%.
This is a very good achievement, because in the third quarter we were able to progress by 5.72. Compare with other countries, he says.
Although able to weather the turbulent economic year in 2022 well, the president said, Indonesia must remain cautious and vigilant as 2023 will be yet another test year for the global economy.
Everyone should be careful, everyone should work hard to detect information and data on the ground so that we don’t do the wrong policy. However small, policy must be based on data and facts on the ground, he stressed.
Earlier, Interior Minister (Mendagri) Tito Karnavian revealed that in 2022 collaboration between central and regional agencies would be able to sustain the country’s economic growth.
The inflation rate was also well controlled. According to data from the Central Bureau of Statistics [inflasi] in September 2022 by 5.95%, then in October 2022 it fell to 5.71%, and in November 2022 it fell by 5.40%, and finally in December there was a slight increase of 5.51% due to a trend request Which one is seasonal or the seasonal Christmas and New Year celebrations, Tito added.
The 2023 National Coordination Meeting of Heads of Region and Forkopimda focuses on the theme of economic growth and controlling inflation. The national coordination meeting attended by 4,545 participants will be divided into four panels.
Panel I discussed economic growth and controlling inflation, with speakers: Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Minister (Menko) for Economic Affairs, Head of Central Statistics Agency (BPS), Margo Yuwono, Governor of Bank Indonesia (BI), Perry Warjiyo, Minister of Finance (Minister of Finance) Sri Mulyani, Minister of Commerce (Minister of Commerce) Zulkifli Hasan and Head of the National Food Agency (Bapanas) Arief Prasetyo Budi.
Panel II with a discussion on Enhancing Investments, Endorsement and Facilitation of Business Licensing, featured speakers for the Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment (Menko Marves) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of Board/Head of Investment Coordination Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia, Minister of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform (PANRB) Abdullah Azwar Anas, Minister of Transport (Menhub) Budi Karya Sumadi, Minister of Public Works and Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimoeljono, and Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Land Development (ATR)/Head of the National Land Agency (BPN) Hadi Tjahjanto.
Group III discussed the management of COVID-19, growth retardationpoverty and social safety nets, with speakers Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture (PMK) Muhadjir Effendy, Minister of Health (Menkes) Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Minister of Social Affairs (Mensos) Tri Rismaharini, Minister of Labor (Menaker) Ida Fauziah, Sumedang Regent Dony Ahmad Munir, as well as physicist and mathematician Yohanes Surya.
Panel IV with a discussion on Political Stability, Law, Security and Oversight, featured speakers for Coordinating Minister for Politics, Law and Security (Polhukam) Mahfud MD, Head of Intelligence Agency of State (BIN) Budi Gunawan, Listyo National Police Chief Sigit Prabowo, Attorney General ST. Burhanuddin, Head of the Financial and Development Monitoring Agency (BPKP) Muhammad Yusuf Ateh, and TNI Commander Yudo Margono.
With this good momentum, it is hoped that the four panels can provide information and guidance regarding applicable measures that need to be taken by the regions, Tito concluded. (IDF/MAY/UN)
