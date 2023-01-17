The Chinese do not necessarily want to overthrow Xi Jinping





IIt will have been enough for China to abandon its zero Covid policy and for the virus to spread at full speed in the country for some Westerners to predict the fall of Xi Jinping, or even of the Chinese Communist Party. China is at the dawn of a great tragedy. She could break the implicit contract between the Communist Party and the Chinese: you run the country, but you take care of us, the peoplewrites the diplomat Jean-Marie Guhenno, on Twitterend of December 2022. Xi Jinping is on a precarious reprieve, for the very minute the anger of the Chinese people grew so great that the regime could be shaken, the party would sacrifice its number one without a second’s hesitation and to the delight of all those it had driven away. The directioneven predicts on his site the European deputy Bernard Guetta (Renew Europe). Also read the column: Article reserved our subscribers The endless extension of the zero Covid goal in China has had a very heavy human and economic cost Admittedly, the images of overwhelmed hospitals and queues in front of crematoriums operating 24 hours a day have gone around the world. But make no mistake about it, at the same time, China is picking up again. Stations, airports, hotels and restaurants are facing an influx they have not seen since 2019. Reservations in restaurants for January 21, Lunar New Year’s Eve, opening the year of the Rabbit, would reach 90% of the level of 2019. It is enough to walk in any tourist place to see that, after three years of zero Covid policy, the Chinese are delighted to be able to travel again and go out with friends, or find their families to whom some had not been able to visit during all these pandemic years. Admittedly, they understood that the number of deaths due to Covid-19 was infinitely higher than recognized by the authorities, even if the latter revised the figures upwards on Saturday, January 14, but they also know that the virus has wreaked havoc. in the rest of the world, especially in the United States. If the popularity of Xi Jinping, always difficult to assess, will undoubtedly suffer from this influx of deaths, to conclude that his legitimacy is questioned by the Chinese is more a matter of wishful thinking an opinion determined by what one wants from the analysis. Many Chinese are certainly wondering if these three years of zero Covid policy were really necessary, but they continue to think that their country has done better, or, in any case, less badly, thanks to this epidemic than the United States, the only country with which they compare. You have 41.01% of this article left to read. The following is reserved for subscribers.

