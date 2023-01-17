Pervez Khattak ‘opposes’ Imran Khan’s decision to dissolve KP Assembly





PTI leader Pervez Khattak calls PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Islamabad on November 9, 2022. APP Khattak suggests another date for the dissolution of the assembly. Politician says polls should take place after Eid. Few ministers also express reservations.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) top leader Parvez Khattak has opposed party chairman Imran Khan’s decision to disband Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tomorrow (Tuesday), sources told Geo News on Monday.

At a PTI leadership meeting on Sunday, Khattak put forward the idea that the KP Assembly should be dissolved after January 20.

The PTI leadership meeting was held yesterday regarding the dissolution of the KP Assembly in which the former prime minister addressed via video link, the sources said.

The sources further said that Khattak, explaining the reason for his opposition to the dissolution on Tuesday, said that if he is dissolved on January 17, the elections will be held during Ramadan, due to which voter turnout will remain low.

However, he said that if the legislature is dissolved after January 20, elections will be held after Eid Ul Fitr as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is holding polls within 90 days of the dissolution of the assembly. .

Khattak suggested that people could get out of their homes and vote more easily because during Ramadan it would not be possible for people to vote due to fasting, the cited sources said.

In response to the concern expressed by the top PTI leader, Khan said that “if the elections were to be held in Ramadan, the turnout would still be good.”

Other senior PTI leaders KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and Shaukat Yousuf Zai also argued that the house should be disbanded after two or three days, the sources said.

The sources further remarked that “few ministers also expressed their reservations regarding the dissolution of the KP Assembly.”

The ministers, during the meeting, maintained that the election campaign in the high regions during the winter would be difficult, according to sources.

It should be noted that early last week, the Punjab Awas were successfully disbanded on Khan’s instructions. However, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi will retain the post of CM until the name of the interim chief minister is finalized.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/465473-parvez-khattak-opposes-the-dissolution-of-kp-assembly-tomorrow

