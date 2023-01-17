The whole story of Jokowi’s ‘guts’ which made JCI jump by more than 1%.





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Composite Stock Price Index (IHSG) jumped 1.28% to a level of 6,773.44 through Session I today, Tuesday (17/1/2023). This strengthening cannot be dissociated from the appreciation of the rupee against the United States (US) dollar. This morning, the rupee touched 14,975 IDR/US$. This is the highest level since September 20, 2022. If one investigated deeper, the strengthening of the rupee occurred as a result of the attitude of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Jokowi has officially revised the Rules for Export Commodities (DHE) as contained in Government Regulation (PP) Number 1 of 2019. ADVERTISING Scroll to resume content This change is aimed at increasing the country’s foreign exchange reserves, as so far Indonesia’s export performance has shown positive growth. Imagine, Indonesia managed to record a trade balance surplus for 31 consecutive months, but this fact did not necessarily strengthen foreign exchange reserves. The surplus for 31 consecutive months caused Indonesia’s export value to reach US$609.1 billion, or more than Rs 9.5 trillion. Unfortunately, the position of foreign exchange reserves (cadev) has not changed much in the region of 130 to 140 billion dollars in the space of 31 months. Indonesia’s foreign exchange reserves at the end of December 2022 reached $137.2 billion, much lower than Thailand ($201.9 billion in October 2022), Singapore ($282.2 billion), India ($534.02 billion) and South Korea. ($414 billion). President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) revealed that this revised policy was taken because he wanted exporters to retain export earnings (DHE) in the country for a certain period. With these dollar coffers, Indonesia’s external conditions will be stronger should it face future shocks. This was conveyed by the Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto as per the leadership of President Jokowi during a restricted cabinet meeting at the Presidential Palace, Wednesday (11/1/2023). “Through PP 1, we will make foreign currencies come first so that they strengthen our foreign currencies,” Airlangga said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Dear Investor, There is a Lucky September Effect, what is it? (df/df)



