Imran Khan hints at his return to the National Assembly of Pakistan





This is the first time that Imran Khan has spoken on his return to the National Assembly since his ousting as prime minister last year. (Reuters/File)

After Imran Khan was ousted as Pakistani Prime Minister in a vote of no confidence in April last year, all 131 PTI members of the National Assembly resigned

Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan has hinted that he will return to Pakistan’s National Assembly to be part of the consultative process of an interim set-up for general elections later this year.

Following Khans’ ousting as prime minister in a vote of no confidence in April last year, all 131 PTI members of the National Assembly resigned. However, the NA President has not yet accepted their resignations and called on all PTI lawmakers to verify whether their resignations are genuine and voluntary.”

Claiming to be in contact with several lawmakers from the ruling PML-N for the establishment of an interim and early elections, Khan told reporters: If we do not return to the National Assembly, the coalition government led by the PML-N will form the establishment of an interim (after the completion of his term in August) in consultation with the hand-picked opposition leader Raja Riaz. We won’t let that happen.

It is the first time that Khan has spoken on his return to the National Assembly since his ousting as prime minister.

Khan also said President Arif Alvi will soon ask Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to secure a vote of confidence from the National Assembly. We are going to test Shehbaz Sharif. He will have sleepless nights because we are in contact with PML-N deputies. He will struggle to prove the majority at home,” he said.

On the other hand, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said the federal coalition had demanded figures from the lower house if the president asked Shehbaz to take a vote of confidence.

The Punjab Pakistan Assembly has already been dissolved by Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi of the PTI-PMLQ on Khan’s insistence.

Khan said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly would also be dissolved this week to push the federal coalition to announce the snap polls. If the federal government does not agree to instant ballots, elections will be held in Punjab and KP provinces after 90 days,” he said.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Monday that the government would welcome Khans party lawmakers to parliament.

Of course, we will welcome them (again) to the assembly because even when they left, we said it was an undemocratic decision,” he said in an interview with ARY News.

The minister was asked to respond to remarks by Khans that he might be willing to refer his party’s lawmakers to the National Assembly to discuss an interim set-up ahead of the next election.

Sanaullah said PTI lawmakers should withdraw their resignations before returning to parliament. He added that Khan could also ask the speaker of the National Assembly to appoint him leader of the opposition.

The leader of the opposition is a key post because he appoints with the Prime Minister the interim Prime Minister to supervise the elections.

However, the minister said the caretaker government would be introduced when the assembly’s full five-year term expires.

When the term of the assemblies ends on August 16, 2023, he (Khan) will be part of the consultation as leader of the opposition, and then the guardian’s decision will be made, he said.

With PTI inputs

Read all the latest news here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/world/imran-khan-hints-at-returning-to-pakistans-national-assembly-6849007.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos