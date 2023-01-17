Xi Jinping’s concessions to recent protests could signal impending regime collapse

News analysis

From the “white paper revolution” to the “fireworks movement”, from workers’ demonstrations at a pharmaceutical factory in Chongqing to the workers’ protest march at a biotechnology company in Hangzhou, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has, uncharacteristically backed down and made concessions.

Analysts have suggested that the Chinese have begun to shake off their fear of the CCP and the regime is likely to collapse in 2023.

On January 7, thousands of employees staged a protest at Zybio, a pharmaceutical manufacturing company in the Dadukou district of Chongqing city. The protest was the result of the sudden layoff of almost 8,000 employees as well as unpaid wages.

The Company is a manufacturer of COVID-19 antigen test kits.

Videos posted online show angry workers tearing down boxes of COVID-19 test kits, vandalizing company offices and clashing with police wearing riot shields. Protesters threw plastic boxes, water bottles and cones at police, who fled the protesters, a rare occurrence in China.

January 7 to #Chongqing city, #CCPChinaworkers clashed #CCP police when they protested against their employer, the sudden announcement by ZY Bio () that some 10,000 employees would be laid off.#ChinaProtests #China #InsurgencyChina pic.twitter.com/Ptt1t0qBbg Home Truths by Jennifer Zeng (@jenniferzeng97) January 7, 2023

In the end, the authorities were forced to compromise, and the district chief of Dadukou came forward and promised that the workers would receive their unpaid wages, bonuses and severance pay. In the end, it was a total victory for the protesters.

On Jan. 6, a similar protest erupted in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, as ACON Biotech Corporation suddenly announced it was suspending operations and laying off 2,800 employees. The company forced the employees to sign a resignation agreement and only gave them a subsidy of 1,600 yuan (about $237). In addition, some temporary workers have not been able to receive their salaries.

The demonstrators confronted the police and shouted: “refund our money”. In the end, the local government negotiated with them and promised to subsidize each worker with 3,000 yuan (about $444).

fireworks revolution

In Nanjing, Jiangsu province, thousands broke through a police barrier and gathered in front of the statue of Sun Yat-sen, former president of the Republic of China, on New Year’s Eve.

The crowd presented flowers and threw balloons in front of the statue to express their dissatisfaction with the ruling CCP, as well as their yearning for freedom and democracy.

In Luyi county, Henan province, people ignored the regime’s ban on fireworks on the night of Jan. 2, sparking clashes between police and citizens.

Videos circulating on social media showed that as the police arrested the violators, a large crowd of people surrounded the police vehicles, demanding the release of those arrested. They pushed and shoved the police. Some youths then started smashing police cars and front windshields. A police vehicle was overturned.

In addition to Luyi County, the fireworks revolution also broke out in Chongqing City and several other cities in Henan Province, Shandong Province, Hebei Province, Jiangsu Province and Guangxi Province.

This kind of confrontation between the public and law enforcement was unimaginable in the past. It seems that the Chinese are no longer afraid and have started using various opportunities to challenge the CCP’s authority.

After this series of challenging events erupted, the CCP did not retaliate as it had in the past but chose to back down.

Many places, such as Beijing, Shandong Province and Liaoning Province, have relaxed the “fireworks ban” to varying degrees. In particular, the Xi’an City Municipal Police Bureau issued a notice requiring the police to “implement the law flexibly” and “refrain from confrontation with the public or provoking negative public opinion in towards the police” when dealing with people who set off fireworks and firecrackers.

The current situation can change quickly

Chinese expert Heng He told The Epoch Times on Jan. 9 that the results of the “white paper revolution” and the “fireworks movement” helped the public see the weakness of the ruling regime. That is, “the CCP can be defeated, or at least people are able to force it to yield. This is what the CCP has been trying to avoid for so many years, but this time , he ultimately failed to do so. , Heng said.

Deng Haiyan, an independent commentator, said in an interview with The Epoch Times on January 10 that the outbreak of these protests at the start of the new year reflects a change in the mentality of the Chinese people after reaching a critical point. That is to say, they are no longer afraid.

More and more people are coming forward to express their displeasure and resistance in various ways,” he said. When more people realize that many share this same mentality, it will not be extinguished easily.

Speaking about the CCP’s concession, freelance writer Zhuge Mingyang told The Epoch Times on January 13 that the CCP is facing questions about its legitimacy like never before.

From the perspective of the international environment, the CCP is no longer in the same situation it was in the Tiananmen Square massacre of 1989. In fact, the global anti-communist alliance has already been formed for quite some time,” Zhuge said.

“The CCP has never been isolated as it is now. Domestically, the complete failure of the anti-pandemic policy, coupled with the fact that Xi Jinping has achieved nothing since coming to power, has called into question the legitimacy of the CCP’s unprecedented governance, he said. -he declares.

Zhuge further explained that in such a climate, the regime does not dare to kill the people, and to survive, it can only retreat.

“This concession will, in turn, stimulate people’s spirit of resistance. As the pandemic worsens, more protests are likely to erupt across the country. In the face of multiple pressures from inside and outside, the CCP is in danger of collapsing this year and withdrawing completely from the stage of history,” he added.

The opinions expressed in this article are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of The Epoch Times.