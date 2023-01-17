Giving directives to governors, mayors and Forkopimda across Indonesia, President Joko Widodo reminds that the threat of inflation in 2023 must be muted

Klikwarta.com, Jakarta – Indonesian President Joko Widodo chaired the National Coordination Meeting (Rakornas) with Regional Heads (KDH) and Regional Leadership Coordination Forum (Forkopimda) directly at the Sentul International Convention Center, Bogor, West Java on Tuesday (17 /01). The Governor of the Riau Islands, H. Ansar Ahmad, directly attended this meeting.

Before the prominent Indonesian Cabinet Ministers, Heads of Non-Ministerial Government Institutions, Governors, Regents, Mayors and Forkopimdas from all over Indonesia, the President of the Republic of Indonesia issued directives. President Joko Widodo stressed that 2023 is a year to be lived with great care and to be watched. Indeed, inflation, which continues to threaten, must be repressed.

The president asked all regional leaders in Indonesia to be able to act quickly in anticipation of rising commodity prices in the community.

“Please regents, mayors, governors often enter the market and properly check whether the data provided is in line with the facts on the ground. This is no longer the season to simply report that nothing has increased, sir, the prices are stable, sir. “If I check directly on the ground”, said the president on this occasion.

With a range of 5.5% (year-on-year), according to President Jokowi, inflation in Indonesia throughout 2022 will still be under control. The inflation rate in Indonesia is always lower than inflation in other countries.

“Look at other countries, there are up to 9.2%. The European Union is at 9.2%. So I ask all governors, regents and mayors, as well as the Bank of Indonesia , to continue to monitor the prices of goods and services on the ground market so that they are always detected as early as possible before major incidents occur,” he pleaded.

President Jokowi also reported that Indonesia’s investment realization in 2022 managed to reach IDR 1.207 trillion. This achievement surpassed the investment target set at IDR 1.2 trillion. The good news is that 53% of the investment has spread outside of Java.

So by 2022, 53% of investments will be outside of Java, he said.

President Jokowi concluded that the Indonesian economy is still in good shape. In the third quarter of 2022, the economy grew by an impressive 5.72%. Compared to other countries, this achievement is considered very good.

“Although we may go through a year of economic turbulence in 2022, be careful. 2023 will still be a test year. For our economy, also for the global economy. Therefore, everyone must be careful. Everyone must work hard. All information and data from the field must be scrutinized. In order not to make the slightest mistake in the development of a policy, it must be based on data and facts from the field”, he added.

In addition to the President’s directives, the national coordination meeting was also filled with panels. This discussion is divided into 4 panels. The first panel is filled with documents on economic growth and controlling inflation by the Coordinating Minister of Economy, the Head of BPS, the Governor of BI, the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Commerce, and the head of the National Food Agency. The second panel concerns the strengthening of investment, endorsement and licensing of companies. The main speakers were the Minister in charge of the coordination of maritime affairs, the Minister of Investment of MenpanRB, the Minister of Transport, the Minister of PUPR and the Minister of ATR/BPN.

The third panel on the management of Covid-19, stunting, poverty and social safety nets is filled by the coordinating minister for PMK, the minister of health, the minister of social affairs, the minister of Labor and Sumedang Regent, and Professor. Yohanes Surya, physicist and mathematician. The fourth panel will discuss political, legal, security and surveillance stabilization, filled by the Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Head of BIN, Attorney General, Chief of Police, Head of BPKP and Commander of the TNI.

(Contributor: Surya)