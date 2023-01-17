Politics
Erdoan says Sweden must extradite 130 terrorists to Turkey for NATO bid
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has called for the extradition of some 130 people from Sweden to Turkey whom he has branded as terrorists in order for his country to approve Sweden’s membership in NATO, Turkish minute reported, citing the official Anadolu news agency.
We can’t pass it [the NATO deal] by parliament. For us to approve it, first of all, you have to give us the people on the 130 wanted terrorists list, Erdoan said at a youth event in the western province of Mula on Sunday.
Turkey’s Erdogan has raised his hand, now asking for the extradition of some 130 people from #Sweden including journalist Bulent Kenes, threatened with even more strained ties, and vowed to make not only Sweden but other European countries pay for their policy towards Turkey. pic.twitter.com/12bu980XyQ
— Abdullah Bozkurt (@abdbozkurt) January 15, 2023
Sweden and Finland broke with decades of military non-alignment andappliedjoining NATO in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. Turkey and Hungary are the only NATO members that have yet to ratify the candidacies of the Nordic countries.
Turkey has accused Finland and Sweden, in particular, of providing a safe haven for banned Kurdish groups it considers terrorists as well as some political dissidents and has refrained from ratifying their NATO candidacies despite an agreement in Madrid in June.
The country has set the extradition of what it considers terrorists from Sweden and Finland as a precondition for approving the two countries’ NATO membership.
Erdoan’s remarks indicated that Turkey has increased the number of people it seeks extradition from Sweden. First it was 33 people, andRadio Swedenreported last month that it had risen to 42, including 16 suspected members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), 12 people with alleged links to the Glen faith-based movement and seven from left-wing groups in addition to seven people charged such crimes as smuggling.
Still, Erdoan put the figure at 130 on Sunday.
Journalist Blent Kene on the list
Recalling a recent visit by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to Ankara whom Erdoan described as not a bad person, he said he requested the extradition of Swedish journalist Blent Kene during a press conference with Kristersson during his visit, but Swedish justice has Interestingly, the turkeys’ claim regarding Kene has been rejected.
Supreme Court of Sweden in Decemberrefuseto extradite Kene, claiming that some of the charges against him were not crimes in Sweden, which, together with the political nature of the case and his refugee status, made extradition impossible.
Kene, the former editor of the now-closed English daily Todays Zaman, which Turkey accuses of being involved in an attempt to overthrow Erdoan in 2016, was the only person identified by name among dozens of people Ankara wants to extradite in exchange for approving Sweden’s NATO membership.
Erdogan described Kene as aterroristduring the press conference with Kristersson in Ankara in November.
PKK demonstrations
The president also complained on Sunday that Swedish authorities are taking no action against protests and demonstrations organized by PKK supporters in the country and said this could lead to further strain in bilateral relations.
We will make them pay the price a hundred or a thousand times over, and we will continue to do so, Erdoan said.
A protest by the Swedish Rojava Committee last week comparing Erdoan to Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, who was hung upside down after his execution in the final days of World War II, drew manycriticalof the Turkish government.
The group hung an effigy of Erdoan showing him hanging by his legs from a rope.
The PKK, which has been waging a bloody war in southeastern Turkey since 1984, is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey and much of the international community.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
