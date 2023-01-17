Restraining order issued ahead of Prime Minister Modis’ visit to Mumbai





In the eyes of the Prime Minister Visit of Narendra Modis In Mumbai on Thursday, the city’s police station issued an order prohibiting the use of drones, paragliders and remote-controlled microlight flying activities in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Andheri and Jogeshwari areas for 24 hours.

The order which was issued Monday by Deputy Police Commissioner (Operations) Vishal Thakur read as follows: Whereas a report has been received only due to the prevailing situation in the areas under the control of the Commissioner of Police, Brihan Mumbai, it is feared that during Indian Prime Minister’s Visit to Mumbai on 19/01/2023 at BKC MMRDA Ground, Metro Line no. 7, from Gundavali station to Mograpada metro station which terrorist/anti-social elements may attack using drones, paragliders, remote controlled ultralight aircraft and there is every likelihood of breach of peace and disruption of public tranquility and there is also serious danger to human life, health, safety and damage to public property as such. PM Modi will be in the city for the inauguration of the Navi Mumbai Metros 5.96 km stretch between Central Park and Belapur stations. As it is expected that a large number of people attend the programthere is a need for some checks to be put on activities around Mumbai, an officer said. Accordingly, Thakur, under the powers vested in him under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 (Act II of 1974), made the order. No drone, paragliding, remote control ULM flying activities are permitted within the jurisdiction of BKC Police Station, Andheri Police Station, Meghwadi Police Station and Jogeshwari Police Station, read the prescription. It further read that “The ordinance shall remain in force from 12:01 a.m. on 19th January until 24:00 a.m. on 19th January. Any person who contravenes this ordinance shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code 1860.

